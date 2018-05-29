Connect with us

Girls Lacrosse

Suburban One League National 2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Conference Teams

Central Bucks West's Finley Ueland goes down field during the Bucks' District 1-3A quarterfinal against Perkiomen Valley on Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Alex Wahl/For Digital First Media)

First Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Riley FormanAttackSophomoreCentral Bucks East
Brigitte BishopMidfieldJuniorCentral Bucks East
Kasey DietzelMidfieldSeniorCentral Bucks South
Anna GreenMidfieldJuniorCentral Bucks South
Maddie MaioMidfieldSeniorCentral Bucks West
Finley UelandAttackSeniorCentral Bucks West
Dani DundasAttackSeniorCentral Bucks West
Katie DenisMidfieldSeniorNeshaminy
Brianna O'DonnellAttackSeniorNorth Penn
Grace LougheryMidfieldSeniorPennridge
Lily NolanMidfieldSeniorPennsbury
Alexa MachadoGpalkeeperJuniorPennridge

Second Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Quinn FerryMidfieldSophomoreCentral Bucks East
Bella RidolfiDefenseSeniorCentral Bucks East
Francine RicchickMidfieldJuniorCentral Bucks South
Casey ReichweinMidfieldJuniorCentral Bucks West
Lucy VarnerDefenseSeniorCentral Bucks West
Claudia SteinmetzMidfieldSophomoreCouncil Rock South
Tori WrightDefenseSeniorCouncil Rock South
Grace SacchettiMidfieldSophomoreNorth Penn
Shannon HaedrichDefenseJuniorNorth Penn
Avery MeinersDefenseJuniorPennridge
Annie PriceMidfieldSeniorPennsbury
Fione HendersonGoalkeeperFreshmanCentral Bucks East

Third Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Katie PowellAttackSophomoreCentral Bucks East
Sophia SonnetDefenseJuniorCentral Bucks South
Abby NatoliMidfieldJuniorCentral Bucks West
Liv FitzgeraldAttackSeniorCentral Bucks West
Anna PizzaMidfieldSeniorCouncil Rock North
Kristen LeeMidfieldSophomoreCouncil Rock South
Kelly MacnamaraAttackSeniorNorth Penn
Casey CavanaughMidfieldJuniorNorth Penn
Casey HefnerAttackSeniorPennridge
Sydney PlunkettDefenseSeniorPennsbury
Emelie CurtisAttkSophomorePennsbury
Laura RobinsonGoalkeeperSeniorCentral Bucks South

Honorable Mention

NamePositionGradeSchool
Erin McGovernAttackSeniorCentral Bucks East
Ashley GammonDefenseSeniorCentral Bucks South
Deanna BongarzoneAttackSeniorCentral Bucks South
Eva AltadonnaDefenseSeniorCentral Bucks West
Emma HaringAttackSophomoreCentral Bucks West
Chloe OndriaAttackSophomoreCouncil Rock North
Kelsey GoetzAttackSeniorNeshaminy
Heather ShannonMidfieldJuniorNorth Penn
Morgan DyckDefenseJuniorNorth Penn
Caitlyn AmsdenDefenseJuniorPennridge
Maddy SprattMidfieldFreshmanPennsbury
Natalie SmithGoalkeeperSophomorePennsbury

Sportsmanship Award: Council Rock North.

