Suburban One League National 2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Conference Teams

First Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Riley Forman
|Attack
|Sophomore
|Central Bucks East
|Brigitte Bishop
|Midfield
|Junior
|Central Bucks East
|Kasey Dietzel
|Midfield
|Senior
|Central Bucks South
|Anna Green
|Midfield
|Junior
|Central Bucks South
|Maddie Maio
|Midfield
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Finley Ueland
|Attack
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Dani Dundas
|Attack
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Katie Denis
|Midfield
|Senior
|Neshaminy
|Brianna O'Donnell
|Attack
|Senior
|North Penn
|Grace Loughery
|Midfield
|Senior
|Pennridge
|Lily Nolan
|Midfield
|Senior
|Pennsbury
|Alexa Machado
|Gpalkeeper
|Junior
|Pennridge
Second Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Quinn Ferry
|Midfield
|Sophomore
|Central Bucks East
|Bella Ridolfi
|Defense
|Senior
|Central Bucks East
|Francine Ricchick
|Midfield
|Junior
|Central Bucks South
|Casey Reichwein
|Midfield
|Junior
|Central Bucks West
|Lucy Varner
|Defense
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Claudia Steinmetz
|Midfield
|Sophomore
|Council Rock South
|Tori Wright
|Defense
|Senior
|Council Rock South
|Grace Sacchetti
|Midfield
|Sophomore
|North Penn
|Shannon Haedrich
|Defense
|Junior
|North Penn
|Avery Meiners
|Defense
|Junior
|Pennridge
|Annie Price
|Midfield
|Senior
|Pennsbury
|Fione Henderson
|Goalkeeper
|Freshman
|Central Bucks East
Third Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Katie Powell
|Attack
|Sophomore
|Central Bucks East
|Sophia Sonnet
|Defense
|Junior
|Central Bucks South
|Abby Natoli
|Midfield
|Junior
|Central Bucks West
|Liv Fitzgerald
|Attack
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Anna Pizza
|Midfield
|Senior
|Council Rock North
|Kristen Lee
|Midfield
|Sophomore
|Council Rock South
|Kelly Macnamara
|Attack
|Senior
|North Penn
|Casey Cavanaugh
|Midfield
|Junior
|North Penn
|Casey Hefner
|Attack
|Senior
|Pennridge
|Sydney Plunkett
|Defense
|Senior
|Pennsbury
|Emelie Curtis
|Attk
|Sophomore
|Pennsbury
|Laura Robinson
|Goalkeeper
|Senior
|Central Bucks South
Honorable Mention
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Erin McGovern
|Attack
|Senior
|Central Bucks East
|Ashley Gammon
|Defense
|Senior
|Central Bucks South
|Deanna Bongarzone
|Attack
|Senior
|Central Bucks South
|Eva Altadonna
|Defense
|Senior
|Central Bucks West
|Emma Haring
|Attack
|Sophomore
|Central Bucks West
|Chloe Ondria
|Attack
|Sophomore
|Council Rock North
|Kelsey Goetz
|Attack
|Senior
|Neshaminy
|Heather Shannon
|Midfield
|Junior
|North Penn
|Morgan Dyck
|Defense
|Junior
|North Penn
|Caitlyn Amsden
|Defense
|Junior
|Pennridge
|Maddy Spratt
|Midfield
|Freshman
|Pennsbury
|Natalie Smith
|Goalkeeper
|Sophomore
|Pennsbury
Sportsmanship Award: Council Rock North.
