Connect with us

Girls Lacrosse

Suburban One League American 2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Conference Teams

Plymouth Whitemarsh's Sophie Kolkka controls the ball near Souderton's Riley McGowan during their game on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Gene Walsh/Digital First Media)

First Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Gabby LiottCenter/MidfieldSophomoreHatboro-Horsham
Sophie KolkkaMidfieldSeniorPlymouth Whitemarsh
Ali DiamondAttackSeniorPlymouth Whitemarsh
Sarah GoodwinMidfieldSeniorSouderton
Riley McGowanAttackJuniorSouderton
Lindsey SmithMidfieldSeniorSpringfield-Montco
Becky BrowndorfDefense/MidfieldJuniorUpper Dublin
Lindsey SchreiberMidfieldSeniorUpper Dublin
Emma MeakimAttackSophomoreUpper Moreland
Sam IntrieriMidfieldJuniorWissahickon
Kaley EhnowMidfieldJuniorAbington
Lauren ScottGoalieJuniorSouderton

Second Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Becca GableDefenseJuniorAbington
Victoria BetterlyMidfieldSeniorPlymouth Whitemarsh
Kennedy ReardonDefenseJuniorPlymouth Whitemarsh
Lexi PetrakisAttackJuniorPlymouth Whitemarsh
Sarah PutschDefenseSeniorPlymouth Whitemarsh
Ellie HamiltonAttackSeniorSpringfield-Montco
Emily WalshMidfieldJuniorSpringfield-Montco
Mack MooreAttackSophomoreUpper Dublin
Lauren DonofrioDefenseSophomoreWissahickon
Lauren Van BurenMidfieldJuniorAbington
Carlie DoughtyMidfieldSeniorSouderton
Meghan ElyGoalieSeniorPlymouth Whitemarsh

Third Team

NamePositionGradeSchool
Natalie McNamaraAttackSeniorAbington
Jamira MashoreAttackFreshmanAbington
Max LeszczynskiAttackFreshmanPlymouth Whitemarsh
Raquel BaskinAttackSophomorePlymouth Whitemarsh
Liz O'HaraMidfieldSeniorSouderton
Juliana BorisowDefenseSeniorSouderton
Caroline WallDefense/MidfieldSeniorUpper Dublin
Meghan O'DonnellMidfieldSophomoreUpper Moreland
Kelly DicksonMidfieldJuniorWissahickon
Camryn RyanMidfieldSophomoreHatboro-Horsham
Jess FlanaganMidfieldSeniorUpper Moreland
Sarah HerchenroderGoalieSeniorUpper Dublin

Honorable Mention

NamePositionGradeSchool
Audrey LeibfriedAttackSophomoreHatboro-Horsham
Haley ReissDefenseJuniorQuakertown
Sophia Chiodo OrtizMidfield/AttackFreshmanWissahickon
Maddie HippenstealDefenseSophomoreWissahickon
Kayla MoyerDefenseSeniorSouderton
Haley ZygmuntDefenseJuniorPlymouth Whitemarsh
Amanda FinemanDefenseSophomorePlymouth Whitemarsh
Gracie WoronDefenseJuniorSpringfield-Montco
Cassidy HirschMidfield/DefenseSophomoreUpper Moreland
Jenn McCarryAttack/MidfieldFreshmanUpper Dublin
Stephanie HallDefenseSeniorCheltenham
Ellie HughesGoalieJuniorAbington

Sportsmanship Award: Cheltenham.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Girls Lacrosse