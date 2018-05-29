Suburban One League American 2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Conference Teams

First Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Gabby Liott
|Center/Midfield
|Sophomore
|Hatboro-Horsham
|Sophie Kolkka
|Midfield
|Senior
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Ali Diamond
|Attack
|Senior
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Sarah Goodwin
|Midfield
|Senior
|Souderton
|Riley McGowan
|Attack
|Junior
|Souderton
|Lindsey Smith
|Midfield
|Senior
|Springfield-Montco
|Becky Browndorf
|Defense/Midfield
|Junior
|Upper Dublin
|Lindsey Schreiber
|Midfield
|Senior
|Upper Dublin
|Emma Meakim
|Attack
|Sophomore
|Upper Moreland
|Sam Intrieri
|Midfield
|Junior
|Wissahickon
|Kaley Ehnow
|Midfield
|Junior
|Abington
|Lauren Scott
|Goalie
|Junior
|Souderton
Second Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Becca Gable
|Defense
|Junior
|Abington
|Victoria Betterly
|Midfield
|Senior
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Kennedy Reardon
|Defense
|Junior
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Lexi Petrakis
|Attack
|Junior
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Sarah Putsch
|Defense
|Senior
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Ellie Hamilton
|Attack
|Senior
|Springfield-Montco
|Emily Walsh
|Midfield
|Junior
|Springfield-Montco
|Mack Moore
|Attack
|Sophomore
|Upper Dublin
|Lauren Donofrio
|Defense
|Sophomore
|Wissahickon
|Lauren Van Buren
|Midfield
|Junior
|Abington
|Carlie Doughty
|Midfield
|Senior
|Souderton
|Meghan Ely
|Goalie
|Senior
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
Third Team
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Natalie McNamara
|Attack
|Senior
|Abington
|Jamira Mashore
|Attack
|Freshman
|Abington
|Max Leszczynski
|Attack
|Freshman
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Raquel Baskin
|Attack
|Sophomore
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Liz O'Hara
|Midfield
|Senior
|Souderton
|Juliana Borisow
|Defense
|Senior
|Souderton
|Caroline Wall
|Defense/Midfield
|Senior
|Upper Dublin
|Meghan O'Donnell
|Midfield
|Sophomore
|Upper Moreland
|Kelly Dickson
|Midfield
|Junior
|Wissahickon
|Camryn Ryan
|Midfield
|Sophomore
|Hatboro-Horsham
|Jess Flanagan
|Midfield
|Senior
|Upper Moreland
|Sarah Herchenroder
|Goalie
|Senior
|Upper Dublin
Honorable Mention
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|School
|Audrey Leibfried
|Attack
|Sophomore
|Hatboro-Horsham
|Haley Reiss
|Defense
|Junior
|Quakertown
|Sophia Chiodo Ortiz
|Midfield/Attack
|Freshman
|Wissahickon
|Maddie Hippensteal
|Defense
|Sophomore
|Wissahickon
|Kayla Moyer
|Defense
|Senior
|Souderton
|Haley Zygmunt
|Defense
|Junior
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Amanda Fineman
|Defense
|Sophomore
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|Gracie Woron
|Defense
|Junior
|Springfield-Montco
|Cassidy Hirsch
|Midfield/Defense
|Sophomore
|Upper Moreland
|Jenn McCarry
|Attack/Midfield
|Freshman
|Upper Dublin
|Stephanie Hall
|Defense
|Senior
|Cheltenham
|Ellie Hughes
|Goalie
|Junior
|Abington
Sportsmanship Award: Cheltenham.
Comments
Recent News
-
Softball/ 4 mins ago
Springfield-Montco blanks Dock, captures first district title in 24 years
WARMINSTER >> The seeds of motivation were planted — or rather posted — before...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Lower Merion, EA, Shipley rowers make waves at SRAA Nationals
Several Main Line high school teams made their mark at the Scholastic Rowing Association...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 6 hours ago
Suburban One League National 2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Conference Teams
First Team Second Team Third Team Honorable Mention Sportsmanship Award: Council Rock North. Comments...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 6 hours ago
Suburban One League American 2018 Girls Lacrosse All-Conference Teams
First Team Second Team Third Team Honorable Mention Sportsmanship Award: Cheltenham. Comments comments
-
Fall Sports/ 19 hours ago
Bowens ready to bring it for Hero Bowl
Penn Wood’s Rahiem Bowens is as known for his colorful accessories as he is...
-
Spring Sports/ 20 hours ago
Agnes Irwin’s Emily Coyne is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week
The junior low defender was a key factor in the Owls capturing the PAISSA...
-
Spring Sports/ 21 hours ago
Shipley outfielder Evan Johnson is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week
The junior captain and outfielder, a third-year starter, was a key reason why the...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 day ago
Reddish, O’Brien named Mr and Miss PA Basketball
Taylor O’Brien was torn. The Plymouth Whitemarsh senior was slated to receive the Miss...
-
Tennis/ 2 days ago
Kayla Shenk serving aces on the court and in the classroom for Delaware Valley Friends
Paoli >> The Tri-County Independent School League has taken a page out of the...
-
Great Valley’s Gangoli crowned PIAA-AAA boys tennis champion
HERSHEY >> Sameer Gangoli of Great Valley became the third consecutive Ches-Mont League state...
-
Zink leads Bishop Shanahan boys to PIAA track team title
Saturday was a day that the Bishop Shanahan boys’ track team will remember for...
-
Miller time: patience pays off for La Salle pitcher
EAST WHITELANDS >> The saying goes that good things come to those who wait....