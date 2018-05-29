Penncrest clinches third place in District 1 Class 5A

Maya Hartman tossed a three-hitter and Emma Stauffer and Holly Werner delivered the big hits as Penncrest blanked West Chester Henderson, 2-0, in the third-place game.

The Lions (17-7) will face the runner-up from District 3 next Monday in the opening round of the PIAA tournament. It’s their first trip to the state tournament in 13 years.

Hartman fanned six and had plenty of help from her defense to blank the Warriors. Stauffer singled home Melody Gleason in the bottom of the third inning to break open a scoreless contest. Werner’s two-out hit in the fourth inning plated Brett Gavin with the second run.