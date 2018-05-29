Lower Merion, EA, Shipley rowers make waves at SRAA Nationals

Several Main Line high school teams made their mark at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championship Regatta May 25-26 in Camden, N.J. Nearly 200 events were run in the two-day event.
Here’s a look at the local results, as sent to Main Line Media News by the respective teams:
Episcopal Academy
The Girls Varsity 4 X boat, which included stroke Josephine Konopka, Morgan Gantt, Allison Lee and Brooke Kraftson, placed second in finals competition with a time of 05:19.462 and won a silver medal for Episcopal.
The Boys Varsity 4 + which was comprised of stroke Ian Reape, Harry Pusey, Owen Maier, Billy Stavropoulos and cox Schuyler Kresge, placed fourth in their semifinal heat with a time of 5:08.868 and moved on to the Petite Final competition, where they placed third with a time of 5:04.953.
The Boys JV 4 + boat composed of stroke Jack Rebillard, Max Levinson, Drew Landaiche, Nick Peyton and cox Myles Peter, placed fourth in their heat with a time of 5:18.018 and did not advance to semifinals.
The Girls JV 8 +, which included athletes Lily Haupt, Hadley DeBrun, Bridget Egan, Margot LeRoux, Ruth Engelman, Mary Cipperman, Julia Rushton, Mary Grace Konopka and cox Hollis DuPont, placed fourth on their heat with a time of 5:29.700 and did not advance to semifinal competition.
Lower Merion
Lower Merion’s Girls Varsity 4+ won gold, with a crew of Emma Spaeth, Morgan Simpson, Minori Cohan, Eva Nates and Annika Edwards. The Girls Varsity 4+ will travel to England this summer to next race in the Ladies Henley.
A total of 53 Lower Merion athletes qualified and were invited to race at this prestigious event, including Boys Freshman 8+, Boys JV8+, Boys Varsity Lightweight 4+, Boys Varsity 4+, Girls JV4+, Girls Lightweight 8+, Girls Varsity 2x, Girls Varsity 4x and Girls Varsity 4+. Many of the LM boats moved on through semi-finals, putting them within reach of the top 18 boats in the Country.
Shipley
The Shipley lightweight girls quad finished in first place out of 10 boats in the finals, with a crew of Malenne Kelly, Lila Saligman, Amelia Lawler and senior Paige McCallum.
Shipley’s JV girls quad placed fourth out of 10 boats, with a crew that included Casey Winter, Talia Chairman and Celeste Funari- Muse.
The boys lightweight double placed third out of 11 boats, with a crew that included senior Colin Lawler and Ben MacDonald.
