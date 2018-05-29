CB South edges North Penn on Tumasz’s double, advances to District 1-6A final

WARRINGTON >> It was the opportune time for Tara Tumasz to finally find some success off of North Penn’s Mady Volpe

“This is our third time playing them and she’s been getting me with the high outside a lot, all the time pretty much,” the Central Bucks South first baseman said. “And that was my first hit against her.”

Tumasz connected on a two-out RBI double to right center field in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring Alexa Ortman — who had broken up Volpe’s no-hitter with a single the previous at-bat — and the top-seeded Titans advanced to their first district final since 2010 with a 1-0 victory over the visiting No. 4 Knights in the District 1-6A softball semifinals Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel like we always start hitting, getting stuff done about the sixth or seventh inning, really,” Tumasz said. “And it always seems to be with two outs really.”

Central Bucks South (19-3) faces No. 19 Council Rock North in an all-SOL battle for the district title 4 p.m. Thursday at Immaculata University. CR North shut out No. 14 Garnet Valley 2-0 Tuesday’s other semifinal.

“It’s amazing because out of all my years I haven’t made — well actually we’ve lost the first round every time in playoffs, so to make it this far is amazing,” South pitcher Kylie Kenney said. “And to win districts, it would be even better.”

Volpe and Kenney kept both offenses in check in the third meeting between the Suburban One League Continental Conference co-champs. The Knights, who have scored 23 runs in the first two district games, could only collect two hits off right-hander Kenney and stranded six baserunners as they were shut out for the first time all season.

North Penn (18-5) hosts Garnet Valley in the district third-place game Thursday. The Knights were looking to reach their first district finale since 2014.

“It was a good game, you got to hand it to them but both pitchers played great,” North Penn coach Rick Torresani said. “You know, we’ll keep moving on.”

Kenney allowed just a pair of singles, walked four, hit one batter and struck out seven in earning the complete-game shutout.

“The umpire was definitely calling the low balls and they weren’t chasing after them so I was definitely trying to hit the lower zone to get ahead,” Kenney said.

Volpe took the loss despite a strong effort in the circle. Before giving up the single to Ortman with two outs in the sixth, the freshman righty only allowed one baserunner — walking Alex DeLeon to start the bottom of the second. Volpe finished with seven strikeouts.

“She was throwing the ball really well. And she did really well,” Torresani said. “She kept them off balance.”

North Penn had its best chance for a run in the top of the fifth after Jamie Beer and Courtney Neal began the inning with consecutive walks. A ground out by Paige Paciolla advanced the runners to second and third. Beer tried to score a squeeze bunt by Tori Chiu, but Tumasz came in from first, supplied the tag and after a bit of confusion on the call, Beer was out at the plate.

“I fielded it and out of the corner of my eye I saw her coming and it kind of got stuff in my glove to the point where I didn’t think I could get it and flip it to (catcher) Maddie (McShane) in time,” Tumasz said. “So I kind of just went after her myself.

With runners still on the corners in the fifth, Kenney get Emily Groarke to fly out to the shortstop.

In the North Penn half of the sixth, Elia Namey was hit by a pith with two outs but Jordan Pietrzykoski flew out to center. After the Titans took the lead, Neal drew a one-out walk in the seventh and went to second on a two-out wild pitch but Kenney got Chiu to ground out to first to seal the victory.

“They produced the run and we didn’t,” Torresani said. “Still wondering what he called at the plate there (in the fifth), whether he went safe or he went out or what.”

Amanda Greaney collected the first of North Penn’s two hits off Kenney in the first with a two-out single to left center but was throw out at second trying to go for a double.

Chiu came up with a two-out infield single in the third. Chiu went to second on a wild pitch then after a Groarke walk a passed ball had runners on second and third. But Kenney kept things scoreless, getting Victoria Juckniewitz to ground out back to her.

After Volpe struck out the first two batters in the sixth, Ortman ended the no-hitter with a single through the right side of the infield then scored when Tumasz sent a double to right center. Tumasz went to third on an error, but Volpe held the deficit at 1-0 by getting Maddie Rowley to fly out to left.

Central Bucks South 1, North Penn 0

North Penn 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Central Bucks South 000 001 x — 1 2 0

WP: Kylie Kenney 7 IP 2 H 0 R 0 ER 4 BB 7 SO 1 HB.

LP: Mady Volpe 6 IP 2 H 1 R 1 ER 1 BB 7 SO.

2B: CBS-Tara Tumasz.

North Penn: Tori Chiu 1-3; Amanda Greaney 1-3.

Central Bucks South: Tumasz 1-3, RBI; Alexa Ortman 1-3, R.