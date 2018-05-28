Shipley outfielder Evan Johnson is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The junior captain and outfielder, a third-year starter, was a key reason why the Gators captured their fourth consecutive Friends School League championship. A two-time All-FSL selection, Johnson was batting .477 (as of May 24) with 42 hits, 21 RBI’s, 34 runs scored, eight doubles and 20 stolen bases. He also is noted for his arm strength in the outfield.

Q: As an outfielder, what is your favorite outfield position and why? What do you feel is the strongest aspect of your outfield defense, and what are you working on most currently?

A: My favorite position to play is center field because there is the most ground to cover. My strongest skill is my speed, so I can utilize that by snagging balls in the gaps. I have also played right field for Shipley, which I love because of the long throw to third. I am always working on improving my first step reads and being more aggressive on my routes.

Q: What do you think has been the most important thing you’ve learned this season regarding hitting? Has your hitting approach changed since you were moved into the No. 2 spot in the batting order?

A: Hitting is something I am constantly working on and am never content with. This year I have worked a lot on being aggressive early in the count and not getting behind. I felt very comfortable hitting in the 2 spot this year, knowing that I had a Division I hitter in front of me, and another one behind me.

Q: What was your most vivid memory of the Friends Schools League championship game?

A: My favorite memory of a FSL Championship game was definitely winning my freshman year with my brother. As a freshman, I was lucky enough to start in the outfield with him when he was a senior. In middle school, it was always a hope of mine that I would be able to finally play with him in high school, so I am very thankful for Coach [Bryan] Bendowski for making that possible. After winning the championship, it was a special moment for my entire family and I will always remember winning with him. We are all now looking to win a fifth straight next year.

Q: What has been the most important thing you have learned this season regarding base-stealing?

A: I am always trying to improve my jumps and picking up the tendencies of the pitchers. This season I was a lot more aggressive on the bases than ever before, which lead to more confident jumps and ultimately stolen bases.

Q: Tell us a little about your on-field leadership role as a captain and three-year starter.

A: I am very fortunate to be a captain this year and next. I love to lead the younger guys in off-season and in-season practice, since that is where our success starts. When we got into a tight situation this year, we had a core group with a lot of experience to lead the way.

Q: Who have been your biggest baseball mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you about baseball?

A: I am super thankful to have a strong baseball support system around me. Bryan Bendowski and the rest of the Shipley coaching staff has believed in me since I was in middle school. I cannot thank them enough for the opportunities they have given me. The staff at Diamond Baseball Academy, especially Mark Roth, Frank Monastero, and Vince Elsier, taught me all of the fundamentals of baseball at a young age and how to play baseball the right way. Finally, Vinny Joyce welcomed me into the gym since I was a freshman. I was the youngest one working out and he has helped me tremendously throughout the years.

Q: Who is your favorite baseball player, and why?

A: Chase Utley will always be my favorite overall athlete. He runs out every ground ball, gets on the ground to make a play, and is a true competitor. He knows how to win, and even though he is not an outfielder, mimicking his mindset is the perfect mold for me.

Q: What is your favorite ballpark and why?

A: Citizens Bank Park is definitely my favorite ballpark. After school gets out, I try to get to as many games as possible. I have been going to games there since 2006 and have a lot of memories at the park.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation the day of a game.

A: Before the game, I love to listen to music and hit. We always play music before the game to stay loose. In the cage, I start off on the tee, move to underhand toss, then end it with a round of batting practice. I don’t like to take too many swings, but I like to get my hips working before the game.

Q: You wear uniform jersey No. 4 for Shipley – was there a reason you chose this number? Does this number have any significance to you?

A: My brother wore No. 3, then it was passed down to Gerard Sweeney, and I was looking for the closest number to that. I always thought I would take No. 3 once Sweeney graduated, but I have ended up finding some luck in No. 4.

Q: What colleges are among your current favorites? What do you think you would like to major in at college? Is there a career field that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: I’m very thankful to be in conversations with a number of colleges right now. I am interested in a lot of schools and am starting to narrow down the list. I am excited to see what possibilities come along this summer. As of now, I am interested in Economics as a college major. Next year I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take a course in economics with an amazing teacher at my school.

Fun facts – Evan Johnson

Favorite book: The Great Gatsby.

Favorite author: Michael Lewis.

Favorite TV show: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Favorite movie: Moneyball.

Favorite athlete: Chase Utley.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: Man of the Year.

Favorite team: Phillies.

Favorite place to visit: ESPN Wide World of Sports (Shipley’s spring training trip).

People I most admire, and why: “My mom and dad for sacrificing so much of their time for baseball and supporting me no matter what.”

Family members: parents Phil and Renee, brother Philip.

(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by his coach.)