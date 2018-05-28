Agnes Irwin’s Emily Coyne is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The junior low defender was a key factor in the Owls capturing the PAISSA girls lacrosse championship. Given tough matchups against top offensive players in the final rounds of the tournament, she was able to neutralize them while causing crucial turnovers and scooping up key ground balls, as Agnes Irwin defeated Academy of Notre Dame in the semifinals and Episcopal Academy in the championship final, 12-7. Agnes Irwin lacrosse head coach Lauren Wray said, “Emily has tremendous speed, and helps us a lot in our transition game. She had an outstanding week against Notre Dame and EA.” A fine all-around athlete who also plays squash for Agnes Irwin, Coyne has committed to the admission process at University of Pennsylvania, where she plans to play lacrosse.

Q: What is your most vivid memory of the PAISAA championship game against EA? Was there one play that stands out in your memory – if so, can you describe the play, and your role in it?

A: In the first half of the game when the score was close, I intercepted a pass during transition to gain possession. This steal led to a goal and gave us momentum in the first half. I especially remember this play because of all the support I received from my teammates on and off the field.

Q: Have you always played low defender? What attributes do you feel are most important for a defender?

A: I’ve played both midfield and defense throughout high school. I started out the season playing mid field but after a few games Coach [Lauren] Wray said she needed me more on low defense and I was happy to contribute to the team in any way I could. I think good footwork, speed, and intensity are key attributes for a defender.

Q: Coach Wray mentioned that your defense in matching up against the other team’s top player was key in the PAISAA semifinal and championship final. What do you think has been the biggest key to your success in this area?

A: I think that I’ve had success against these top players because of my aggressive play. I’m comfortable pressuring a team’s top player because I believe in myself and I know that if I make a mistake my team, and especially my goalie, always have my back.

Q: You wear jersey No. 39 for Agnes Irwin – was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: I was randomly assigned No. 39 but then I later realized that it was my great grandfather’s baseball number. I now have a much deeper connection and appreciation for this number.

Q: What do you think is the best part of your game, and what are you working on most currently?

A: I think the best part of my game is my speed and agility and being able to see all of the field. I’m currently working on my attacking skills, like dodging and shooting because I think everyone that plays lacrosse should be able to play both sides of the field.

Q: Who have been your biggest lacrosse mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: I’ve been lucky to have such great coaches throughout my lacrosse career. Ironically, [Episcopal Academy] coach Josie Ferri was my first coach and helped me develop my love for the game. Bob Mongeluzzi helped me tremendously with my shooting and dodging. Coach Wray has helped me take my play to a completely new level and has been a great role model for our team.

Q: What specifically attracted you to the University of Pennsylvania? What do you think you might like to major in at Penn? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: I was immediately drawn to Penn because of the opportunity to get a great education along with being able to play competitive lacrosse at a top program. I really clicked with Coach Corbett and the girls on the team when I visited. The team works really hard and has great team spirit and school pride. Penn has a great liberal arts program and I’m drawn towards history and classics. I’m happy to explore all the career opportunities that Penn has to offer.

Q: What extracurricular activities are you involved in at Agnes Irwin other than lacrosse and squash?

A: Besides lacrosse and squash, I’m involved in ultimate frisbee and I’m pursuing my passion for music and singing.

Fun facts – Emily Coyne

Favorite book: To Kill A Mocking Bird.

Favorite author: H.G. Wells.

Favorite TV show: Psych.

Favorite movie: The Help.

Favorite athlete: Antonio Brown.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: I Like It by Cardi B.

Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Favorite place to visit: Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Favorite pre-game meal: Pasta.

Person I most admire, and why: “My teammate Emma Macaione because she’s not only an amazing lacrosse but also a great person and mentor.”

Family members: parents Patrick and Beth, sisters Caroline and Sara.

(To be selected as Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by her coach.)