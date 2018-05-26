Bailey’s walk-off hit sends Interboro to title game

Interboro’s never-say-die spirit was on full display in Friday’s District 1 Class 5A semifinal.

In a rematch of last season’s championship tilt, the fourth-seeded Bucs rallied to beat No. 8 West Chester Henderson in eight innings, 5-4.

All-Delco pitcher Bridget Bailey had the walk-off RBI single in the eighth, moments after the Warriors grabbed a two-run lead in the top half.

Emily Gavin (3-for-4, two RBIs) began the Interboro comeback with a single and eventually scored on a Bri Kerwood run-scoring knock. With the bases juiced, Bailey delivered in the clutch, driving home Kerwood with the winning run.

Bailey, who struck out 21 in the Bucs’ quarterfinal win over Upper Moreland Wednesday, racked up 18 punchouts against Henderson.

Gavin and Kerwood had back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to give the Bucs a 2-1 advantage.

Henderson answered back in the top of the seventh thanks to a Cameron Trotter triple.

An overthrow enabled Trotter to come all the way around to score, evening the score at 2-2.

Interboro meets second-seeded Bishop Shanahan in the District 1 Class 5A championship game Tuesday at Immaculata University at 4 o’clock.

The Bucs are vying for their first district title in program history.