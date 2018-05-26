Interboro’s never-say-die spirit was on full display in Friday’s District 1 Class 5A semifinal.
In a rematch of last season’s championship tilt, the fourth-seeded Bucs rallied to beat No. 8 West Chester Henderson in eight innings, 5-4.
All-Delco pitcher Bridget Bailey had the walk-off RBI single in the eighth, moments after the Warriors grabbed a two-run lead in the top half.
Emily Gavin (3-for-4, two RBIs) began the Interboro comeback with a single and eventually scored on a Bri Kerwood run-scoring knock. With the bases juiced, Bailey delivered in the clutch, driving home Kerwood with the winning run.
Bailey, who struck out 21 in the Bucs’ quarterfinal win over Upper Moreland Wednesday, racked up 18 punchouts against Henderson.
Gavin and Kerwood had back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to give the Bucs a 2-1 advantage.
Henderson answered back in the top of the seventh thanks to a Cameron Trotter triple.
An overthrow enabled Trotter to come all the way around to score, evening the score at 2-2.
Interboro meets second-seeded Bishop Shanahan in the District 1 Class 5A championship game Tuesday at Immaculata University at 4 o’clock.
The Bucs are vying for their first district title in program history.
Comments
Recent News
-
Bailey’s walk-off hit sends Interboro to title game
Interboro’s never-say-die spirit was on full display in Friday’s District 1 Class 5A semifinal....
-
Shanahan’s Miller stymies Penncrest’s bats, outduels Hartman
DOWNINGTOWN >> There’s not much you can do to get ready for a fireball...
-
A ‘Cinderella’ season continues for Garnet Valley
DOWNINGTOWN >> Garnet Valley’s Cinderella post-season run continues, thanks to loads of extra softball....
-
Spring Sports/ 2 hours ago
Marple takes down Wissahickon as Super Luke strikes again
NEWTOWN SQUARE >> There’s no question that Luke Zimmerman is one of those baseball...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 2 hours ago
Perkiomen Valley’s Warren repeats as PIAA triple jump champion
Christina Warren needed a moment. The Perkiomen Valley junior entered Day 1 of the...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
Boyertown’s late rally falls short to Conestoga in District 1-6A quarterfinal
BOYERTOWN >> Few baseball moments can hold a candle to a last at-bat rally....
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
PIAA track championships: Rustin’s Dever finishes 2nd in pole vault
When West Chester Rustin senior pole vaulter Charley Dever began this spring track season,...
-
Softball/ 3 hours ago
Archbishop Ryan, Bell toll end of Lansdale Catholic’s season in PCL final
PHILADELPHIA >> Megan Burns paced in front of the Lansdale Catholic dugout, waving her...
-
Softball/ 3 hours ago
Namey, Volpe help North Penn cruise past Coatesville, advance to District 1-6A semis
TOWAMENCIN >> The offense stayed scorching, Mady Volpe quieted Coatesville and the North Penn...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Garnet Valley explodes for 6 in 12th, tops Downingtown West in District 1-6A quarters
DOWNINGTOWN >> Garnet Valley’s Cinderella post-season run continues. The 15th-seeded Jaguars (16-6-1), who advanced...
-
Spring Sports/ 7 hours ago
Hot start doesn’t hold up for Souderton against Bensalem in District 1-6A quarters
BENSALEM >> No. 13 Souderton’s District 1 Class 6A championship dreams came to an...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 10 hours ago
PIAA Championships: Kratz, Dock Mennonite get a jump on Class 2A
SHIPPENSBURG >> Now it’s all open straightaways for Dock speedster Austin Kratz. “For me,...