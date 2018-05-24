Mercury Baseball Roundup: Perkiomen Valley, Pope John Paul II ousted from districts

Downingtown West 3, Perkiomen Valley 2 >> The Whippets made their early lead hold up in the face of the Vikings’ late-game rally to emerge victorious in their District 1-6A second-round playoff game.

Brock Helverson drove in both PV runs in the sixth. He finished the day batting 2-for-3, as did Zach Hollenbach.

Tyler Strechay gave the Vikes a solid six-inning mound effort, scattering six hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Lower Moreland 5, Pope John Paul II 4 >> The Lions crossed two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a walkoff win over the Golden Panthers in the opening round of the District 1-4A playoffs.

John Davies opened up the inning with a walk and eventually came around to score from second base on a two-out single by Connor Duddy to even it up at 4-4. Three batters later with the bases loaded, Duddy scored on a wild pitch to seal the win. Emmett Cousins, Matt Haggerty (two runs scored) and Brock Landes (run scored, two RBI) each had two hits for Lower Moreland.

AJ Stento had three hits and two runs scored for PJP while Jake Undercuffler was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Logan Mabry was solid in the start, scattering three runs (two earned) on 10 hits in 5-2/3 innings of work. He struck out five and walked none.

Perkiomen School 3, Germantown Ac. 2 >> The Panthers answered the Patriots’ early scoring with all their runs in the third, then held on to win this Pa. Independent Schools Athletic Association (PAISAA) playoff opener.

With two outs in the third, Sam Glavin hit a double off the fence to drive in the first run. John Crane then hit a single up the middle, driving in two runs.