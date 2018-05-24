Lower Moreland wins first district title

For the first time in school history, the Lower Moreland High School baseball team has won the District One 4A championship beating New Hope 4-2 at Villanova University on Thursday.
Both semifinals were pushed to Wednesday due to poor weather conditions. Lower Moreland beaten Pope John Paul II 5-4 while New Hope beaten Sprignfield-Montco 3-2 yesterday.
Leading the way for Lower Moreland was the freshman pitcher Matt Haggerty, who only gave up one hit in his first postseason start.
Haggerty gave up his lone hit with no outs in the sixth inning as he was flirting with a no-no past five innings.
“It was just another game for me,” said Haggerty. “Just had the same talent and went for the win today.”
Haggerty finished with the complete game victory giving up only one earned run while striking out nine batters.
Lower Moreland got on the board first in the third inning when Emmett Cousins scored a run on a fly ball to center field, which was also the first hit of the game for the Lions.
New Hope eventually tied the game at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, but Haggerty still had a no-hitter going.
Lower Moreland started to run away with it at the bottom of the fourth inning scoring three runs to make the game score 4-1.
Leading the fourth inning was Coleman Peppelman with an RBI double, which turned out to be the only extra base hit of the game from either team.
“The momentum changed after the double,” said Peppelman. “We wanted to get back on top and get our team rallied up.”
Even though New Hope got its second run in the sixth inning, it still wasn’t enough as Haggerty struck out the last batter to secure the district championship.
Lower Moreland head coach Tony Martino was thrilled with his teams huge accomplishment to earn a spot in the state playoffs.
“It’s a great experience for the kids winning the district championship,” said Martino. “It’s great to see their hard work pay off.”
“Haggerty came through and he battled hard,” added Martino. “We used our top two guys yesterday to give him the ball today and he delivered.”
Lower Moreland will now focus on the first round of the PIAA 4A State Tournament as it will stay closer to home on Monday, June 4 against the second runner up from District Three. Time and location is yet to be determined.
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 58 mins ago
Lower Moreland wins first district title
For the first time in school history, the Lower Moreland High School baseball team...
-
Boys Volleyball/ 58 mins ago
Dock sweeps into states, tops Beca in District 1/11 Regional Final
BENSALEM >> Sam Gingerich’s flying block and Dock’s big rally from five points down...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Teams
The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League boys lacrosse selections on Thursday evening. Use...
-
Softball/ 21 hours ago
Smith’s energy infectious as Lansdale Catholic heads to PCL title game
PHILADELPHIA >> The Delaney Smith highlight reel was going to get one more addition....
-
Baseball/ 21 hours ago
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Perkiomen Valley, Pope John Paul II ousted from districts
Downingtown West 3, Perkiomen Valley 2 >> The Whippets made their early lead hold...
-
Softball/ 21 hours ago
Sherman, Coatesville shut out Hatboro-Horsham in District 1-6A second round
HORSHAM >> The Coatesville softball team started fast and junior pitcher McKenna Sherman threw...
-
Spring Sports/ 21 hours ago
Upper Perk, Pope John Paul II headed for District 1-4A title clash
The Upper Perkiomen and Pope John Paul II softball teams each picked up a...
-
Baseball/ 22 hours ago
Chesnet, Carroll dance way into Catholic League final
SPRINGFIELD TWP. >> Archbishop Carroll has the lineup depth to bury teams. Time after...
-
Softball/ 22 hours ago
Archbishop Wood can’t ring Archbishop Ryan’s Bell in PCL semifinal loss
PHILADELPHIA >> Archbishop Wood softball coach Jackie Ecker knew things would be different. With...
-
Spring Sports/ 22 hours ago
Henderson edges WC East in nine innings to clinch state berth
WEST GOSHEN—Once the post season begins, the seeding doesn’t really matter. It matters even...
-
Softball/ 22 hours ago
North Penn hits 4 home runs, rolls past Quakertown in District 1-6A second round
TOWAMENCIN >> With the help of four total home runs, the North Penn softball...
-
Spring Sports/ 22 hours ago
Maiorano’s throw keys Rustin comeback over Strath Haven
NETHER PROVIDENCE >> It figured that a defensive play would change the momentum in...