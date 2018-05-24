2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League boys lacrosse selections on Thursday evening. Use the arrows to scroll through the selections, broken down by First and Second Teams by division.
First Team
Attack
- Brian Fehr, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
- Jarrod Marenger, Spring-Ford, Sr.
- Brady McFalls, Boyertown, Jr.
Midfield
- Nick Moccia, Boyertown, Sr.
- Max Nice, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
- Ryan Rosenblum, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Short-Stick Specialist
- Matthew Brock, Perkiomen Valley, So.
Long-Stick Midfield
- Brett McLaughlin, Interboro, Sr.
Defense
- Jake Bildstein, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
- Remy Sell, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
- Blake Terrizzi, Spring-Ford, So.
Goalie
- Kyle Pettine, Spring-Ford, Sr.
