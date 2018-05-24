2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League boys lacrosse selections on Thursday evening. Use the arrows to scroll through the selections, broken down by First and Second Teams by division.

First Team

Attack

Brian Fehr, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.

Jarrod Marenger, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Brady McFalls, Boyertown, Jr.

Midfield

Nick Moccia, Boyertown, Sr.

Max Nice, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.

Ryan Rosenblum, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Short-Stick Specialist

Matthew Brock, Perkiomen Valley, So.

Long-Stick Midfield

Brett McLaughlin, Interboro, Sr.

Defense

Jake Bildstein, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Remy Sell, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.

Blake Terrizzi, Spring-Ford, So.

Goalie