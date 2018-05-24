Connect with us

2018 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League boys lacrosse selections on Thursday evening. Use the arrows to scroll through the selections, broken down by First and Second Teams by division.

First Team

Attack

  • Brian Fehr, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
  • Jarrod Marenger, Spring-Ford, Sr.
  • Brady McFalls, Boyertown, Jr.

Midfield

  • Nick Moccia, Boyertown, Sr.
  • Max Nice, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
  • Ryan Rosenblum, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Short-Stick Specialist

  • Matthew Brock, Perkiomen Valley, So.

Long-Stick Midfield

  • Brett McLaughlin, Interboro, Sr.

Defense

  • Jake Bildstein, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
  • Remy Sell, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
  • Blake Terrizzi, Spring-Ford, So.

Goalie

  • Kyle Pettine, Spring-Ford, Sr.
