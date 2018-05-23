Upper Perk, Pope John Paul II headed for District 1-4A title clash

The Upper Perkiomen and Pope John Paul II softball teams each picked up a win in their District 1-4A opening-round playoff games on Wednesday afternoon.

Upper Perk, the No. 2 seed, crossed a run in all but one inning on the way to a 7-1 win over No. 3 Nazareth Academy. Meanwhile, No. 4 PJP upset top-seeded Villa Maria Academy 8-2, aided by a four-run rally in the top of the third inning.

Taylor Lindsay was 3-for-4 with a double for Upper Perk and also pitched all seven innings where she held Nazareth to seven hits and struck out seven. Sierra Fretz and Morgan Lindsay each had solo home runs while Alyssa Sullivan had two hits and an RBI.

For Pope John Paul II, Nicole Bowen finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot as the Golden Panthers racked up 14 hits. Hope Robinson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI while Ashlyn Lewis had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Upper Perk and Pope John Paul II will meet for the District 1-4A Championship next Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Immaculata University. The winner will advance to the PIAA playoffs.

Northeastern 5, Daniel Boone 4 >> The second-seeded Blazers had the potential tying run cut down at home to end the sixth inning, and No. 15 Northeastern escaped with an upset win in a District 3 Class 5A playoff game.

Elizabeth Nitka was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored while Caitlin McCrone (RBI) and Heather Hall each finished with a pair of hits. In the circle, Hall was tagged for five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks. She struck out four.

Perkiomen School 16, Renaissance Academy 15 >> Ally Brauchle had four hits — including a pair of doubles — as the Panthers downed Renaissance Academy to claim the Tri-County League Championship.

Brauchle had four runs scored and four RBI batting in the three-hole as Perk racked up 19 hits on the game. Frances Del Toro finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored at leadoff while Abbey Glavin had two hits and three runs scored. Lena Felix had a pair of triples and two RBI while Paige DelConte posted three hits.