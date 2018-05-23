Noll’s home run spells heartbreak for Upper Darby

Upper Darby’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Jenny Noll’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted No. 8 Conestoga to a 2-1 victory over the ninth-seeded Royals in a District 1 Class 6A second round game Wednesday.

The Royals (15-5), who captured the Central League title, lost a one-run game to the Pioneers for the second time this season.

Lauren Lofland threw a five-hit complete game, allowing no walks. No further details were reported to the Daily Times.

Also in the Class 6A touranment:

Neshaminy 7, Ridley 1 >> The 11th-seeded Green Raiders couldn’t solve the No. 6 Indians. No details were reported to the Daily Times.

In a District 1/12 Class A semifinal

Faith Christian 16, Christian Academy 6 >> Oksana Specht homered, and Lindsay Haseltine collected three hits, but the second-seeded Crusaders couldn’t keep pace with No. 3 Faith Christian.

In a District 1 Class 2A semifinal:

Calvary Christian 11, Delco Christian 1 >> Abbi Heacock had an RBI double and Elle Eppright singled and scored a run to highlight the third-seeded Knights’ semifinal loss to No. 2 Calvary.