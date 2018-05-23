Main Line crews make waves at Stotesbury Regatta

Neither rain, wind nor last minute change in venue could keep Main Line crews from shining at the 92nd international Stotesbury Regatta, the largest high school regatta with over 960 clubs participating including boats from Canada, Texas and Florida, held May 18-19 on the Cooper River In Camden. N.J.

Episcopal Academy entered 10 boats in their final non-Nationals event of the spring 2018 season.

The Girls Varsity 4X, comprised of Josephine Konopka, Morgan Gantt, Allison Lee and Brooke Kraftson, finished second in the finals with a time of 5:37.200 and won a silver medal for Episcopal.

The Girls Varsity 2 X, comprised of Rachel Barber and Alexandra Peyton, placed 13th out of 26 with a time of 7:50.880 and just narrowly missed advancing to semi-finals competition.

The Boys Varsity 4 +, which included Ian Reape, Harry Pusey, Billy Stavropoulos, Owen Maier and cox Schuyler Kresge. finished second in their heat in semi-final competition with a time of 5:41.560 and moved on to finals. In the finals, the boat placed sixth with a time of 5:29.110.

The Adaptive 2 X, which included Episcopal Academy’s Cat Spellman, pairs an able bodied rower with a disabled rower, and Spellman competed as the able bodied rower for this pair, which placed third overall.

Lower Merion had 11 boats participating at Stotesbury, with four boats competing in the semi-finals and two boats winning silver medals. The silver medal winners were the Girls Junior 4 (Alex Haas, Dahlia Levine, Valentine Frusone, Ella Garcia and Cleo Cohen as coxswain), and the Girls Senior 4 (Annika Edwards, Eva Nates, Morgan Simpson, Emma Spaeth and Minori Cohan as coxswain).

Shipley sent two boats to finals at the Stotesbury Regatta: the lightweight double (Paige McCallum and Malenne Kelly) who placed fourth overall,;and the girls JV quad (Casey Winter, Lucia Helmers, Talia Chairman, Jordan Winter) who placed fifth overall. Three Shipley boats will be competing at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America regatta in Camden: the lightweight boys double (Ben MacDonald and Colin Lawler) and the girls JV and lightweight quads (Malenne Kelly, Talia Chapman, Celeste Funari-Muse, Paige McCallum).