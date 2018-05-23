Haverford School’s John Walsh is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The Haverford School senior, who will be playing tennis for the University of Richmond in the fall, has been the No. 1 singles player for the Fords’ stellar squad the past three years. Walsh made the all-tournament team at the National High School Tennis All-American Invitational in Newport Beach California in March.
Q: Tell us a little about the National High School Tennis All-American Invitational – what was working particularly well for you at the tournament?
A: During the whole tournament, everything in my game was working well for me. In particular, my serve was helping me get out of some sticky situations.
Q: What do you think is the strongest part of your game? What part of your game are you working on the most?
A: My backhand for me has always been the most reliable and most durable part of my game. Right now I am trying to improve my forehand and make it into a weapon for college.
Q: Who are your favorite tennis players? Do you try to pattern your game after any particular player?
A: My favorite tennis player has got to be Rafael Nadal. I try to model my demeanor on the court after him as I believe he has the best mental game in the sport. Regarding playing style, I try to mimic two players: Alex Zverev and Nick Kyrgios. Both are successful young guys on tour with similar body types to mine.
Q: Who have been your top tennis mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from them?
A: My top tennis mentor is without a doubt my longtime coach Taylan Batuk. Not only has he made me a better player off the court but he has taught me lessons that translate off the court that I will never forget.
Q: Tell us a little about your pre-match preparation the day of a match.
A: The day of a match I usually like to chill out for most of the day and then for about an hour or so before my game I get started with my pre-match warm-up.
Q: What has been the most memorable experience of your tennis career outside of Haverford School?
A: The most memorable experience outside of high school tennis has to be the first time I played at the national championships at Kalamazoo College. The atmosphere and opportunity of being able to play for a spot at the US Open were like no other. Kalamazoo’s competitive environment and beautiful courts set it apart from any other venue I’ve been to.
Q: What do you plan on majoring in at the University of Richmond? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?
A: At the moment I plan on majoring in business and then pursuing a career path in accounting or something in a similar field.
Fun facts – John Walsh
Favorite book: The Firm.
Favorite TV show: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal.
Favorite pre-match meal: Pasta.
(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by his coach).
