Friends’ Central on fast track at PAISAA, FSL championships

Wynnewood — The Friends’ Central track teams remained on the fast lane at the PAISAA and Friends Schools League Championships.

Among 12 teams competing in the PAISAA girls championships May 21, Friends’ Central finished first with 127 points, with Germantown Academy in second (92.5 points)

Ava Forman finished first in the 100 meter hurdles (15.32) and the 300 meter hurdles (46.69), and second in the javelin (97-01).

Gabrielle Wilkinson finished first in both the 1,600 meter run (4:55.57) and 800 meter run (2:15). Rebecca Wusinich placed third in the 3,200 meter run (11:37).

Inara Shell was second in the long jump (18-03.5) and first in the triple jump with a new PAISAA record mark of 37-11.75.

The FCS girls 4×800 meter relay was second (10:04) with a quartet of Rebecca Wusinich, Nadia Taranta, Amelia McDonnell and Sydney Bendesky.

The Friends’ Central girls 4×100 meter relay was first (49.9) with a quartet of Bailie Stovall, Inara Shell, Lyla Forman and Izzy MacFarlane.

The FCS girls 4×400 meter relay of Inara Shell, Ava Forman, Gabrielle Wilkinson and Izzy MacFarlane finished first with a new PAISAA record time of 3:57.91.

For the Friends’ Central boys, the 4×800 relay team finished third (8:55.4), featuring Alex Veith, Nathan Levitties, Devin O’Connell and Michael Moyerman.

Friends’ Central also had many high finishes at the Friends’ Schools League championships May 12, with the girls finishing in first place as a team and racking up first-place finishes in 10 events.

Ava Forman finished first in three events – javelin (88-09), 100 meter hurdles (15.68) and 300 meter hurdles (48.77).

Gabrielle Wilkinson finished first in the 1,600 meter run (5:03.88) and 800 meter run (2:18.9).

Inara Shell finished first in both the long jump ( 17-09) and triple jump (36-0).

Bailie Stovall was third in the 100 meter dash (12.84) and second in the long jump (16-06.5).

Lyla Forman was second in both the 100 meter hurdles (18.38) and the 300 meter hurdles (49.73).

Rebecca Wusinich placed second in the 1,600 meter run ( 5:09.76) and first in the 3,200 meter run (11:13.17).

Izzy MacFarlane was first in the 400 meter run (59.80) and second in the 200 meter run (26.60).

Lydia Russell was third in the 3,200 meter run (12:34.38) and Nadia Taranta placed second in the 800 meter run (2:28.24). Emma Malone finished second in the shot put (26-04).

FCS finished third in the girls’ 4×100 relay with a quartet of Lyla Forman, Morgan Cook-Sather, Bailie Stovall and Omoiye Jordan (54.13).

The Friends’ Central girls’ 4×400 meter relay of Amelia McDonnell, Ava Forman, Izzy MacFarlane and Inara Shell finished first (4:11.19), as did the FCS 4×800 meter girls’ relay team of Nadia Taranta, Lydia Russell, Sydney Bendesky and Izzy MacFarlane (10:29.87).

For the Friends’ Central boys, Zak Loudini was second in discus (114-03), Andrew Broaddus third in javelin (118-06), Wexler Levitties first in shot put (40-11.5), Jacob Lynn-Palevsky second in shot put (37-01.5) and Nathan Levitties third in triple jump (33-04.5)

The FCS boys’ 4×400 relay team of Zak Loudini, Lucas Klein, Ibraheem Ahmad and Alex Veith posted a clocking of 3:43.45, and the FCS boys’ 4×800 meter relay team of Nathan Levitties, Michael Moyerman, Alex Veith and Devin O’Connell finished third (8:52.52).