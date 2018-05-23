Bats back Episcopal pitchers in PAISAA win

Supported by a consistent offense, Cole Dumont, James Silvi and Daniel Kane combined for the shutout in the PAISAA tournament as Episcopal Academy topped Westtown School, 9-0.

Brian Virbitsky went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Tommy Dennis drove in two with at triple, one of seven Churchmen who batted in a run.

Also in the PAISAA tournament:

Haverford School 4, Friends’ Central 3>> Isaiah Winikur’s third hit of the game was an important one. It came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Fords a walk-off win.

Winikur was the lone Haverford (15-11) batter with multiple hits. The Fords return to the diamond Thursday to play top-seeded Malvern Prep.