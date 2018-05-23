Archbishop Carroll romps to another District 12 lacrosse title

Archbishop Carroll left no room for drama in the District 12 Class 3A title game Wednesday.
The Patriots defeated Northeast High School, 17-1, with 16 different goal scorers to take the championship. They’ll take on the fifth seed from district one in the first round of the state playoffs in the quest to defend their PIAA title.
Carroll (17-2) has relied on a balanced attack all season, and it was no different against the Vikings. Margeaux Pawelec was the lone with Patriot with multiple goals. Ten players had at least one assist. Karli Dougherty, Rachel Matey, Juliana Keith and Kate Detwiler paired a goal with two assists each, and Shea Neary dished two assists.
In the Class 2A title game, Archbishop Wood took the rubber match of three games with Cardinal O’Hara in a 9-6 win to claim the lone states berth.
