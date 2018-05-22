Perkiomen Valley puts on defensive clinic to claim program’s first PIAA playoff berth

DOYLESTOWN >> Just before Tuesday night’s game, Perkiomen Valley head coach Bryan Churchey gave his players a reminder.

“It all started here,” he rehashed of the conversation he had with his team. “Our first day being outside, getting out of the gym was here at C.B. West for a non-league scrimmage.”

That’s where the season started.

And by the final buzzer, the Vikings made sure it wasn’t where it would end.

Perkiomen Valley secured the program’s first trip to the PIAA Class AAA playoffs with a 5-1 win over Central Bucks West during the playback round of the District 1 Class AAA playoffs at West’s War Memorial Field.

“I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it,” said Churchey showing off the hair standing up on his forearm. “I’ve been saying since day one — we had to replace eight very, very good players this season. I’ve got a brand new goalie, I’ve got two brand new poles down low, I’ve got two new d-middies (defensive midfielders), I’ve got a whole brand new first line middie, I’ve got two new attackmen. And they’ve all stepped up.

“There were a lot of moving parts in the beginning of the season. The first time we were out here, we struggled. But we’re a whole new team from what we were then.”

The No. 6-seeded Bucks, which ended its season 14-6 after entering playbacks via a 9-8 heartbreaker against No. 3 Upper Dublin, scored the opening goal on the game’s first possession just over a minute in, but were then stuffed by the Vikings’ defense with goalkeeper Rob Farrington (11 saves) at the anchor.

Senior attack Brian Fehr scored twice for No. 10 Perk Valley while Richie Marshall had a goal and an assist in the win.

Ben Sexauer scored the game’s opening goal for West just over a minute in. It was a play that looked eerily familiar to Churchey and the Viking sideline.

“I turned to my assistant and I said, ‘That’s the same play they ran last time. The same exact play and the same exact kid,” said Churchey. “We looked at the defense and we told them to lock in. From there on out, they were completely locked in.”

The Viking defense took control and shut down virtually all of West’s opportunities.

Nearly 15 minutes after Sexauer’s strike, Perk Valley senior Nick Pammer finished a shot over top of the West goalie to even it up at 1-1. Seven minutes later, Marshall scooped up a groundball in front of the cage, turned and fired one in from 10 feet out to give the Vikings a lead they’d never let go the rest of the game.

“For us seniors, we knew what was on the line in this game,” said Marshall. “When we got down early, we knew we weren’t ready to pack it in and call it a season. We didn’t want to go out this way. Not here.”

Farrington made sure of it late in the second period. The junior goalkeeper stopped three shots within the final minute of the first half, giving PV a one-goal lead heading into the break.

Playing with a one-goal advantage in the second half, the Vikings slowed down their possessions on the offensive end and ramped up their pressure on defense.

Just over four minutes into the third period, sophomore attack Connor Roop scored on a give from Marshall to make it 3-1. Then with the clock winding down before the buzzer, Fehr charged in from behind the cage and sent one at the keeper’s right shoulder to give the Vikings a comfortable three-goal lead headed for the final frame.

The Vikings completely dominated possession in the final frame and controlled the tempo. Fehr notched his second and the game’s final goal with just over three minutes to go to seal it.

“We’re playing a very unselfish style of lacrosse right now,” said Churchey. “I think that’s really helped us to be successful and to get to this point. It’s not just one person — it’s a whole team. When the team plays together and the team executes, we can beat anyone. We’ve just got to keep playing this way.”

Perk Valley will travel to face No. 8-seeded Downingtown East — a 10-5 winner over Spring-Ford — in a state playoff seeding game on Thursday.