EA, Agnes Irwin to meet again in PAISAA final

Episcopal Academy and Agnes Irwin have played for the last three Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title in girls lacrosse so why should this year be any different?

It isn’t, of course. The Churchwomen and Owls were the top-two seeds in the tournament and will meet in the final for the fourth year in a row Thursday at Cabrini University. Face-off is 4 p.m.

Top-seeded Episcopal edged fifth-seeded Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 15-13, while second-seeded Agnes Irwin defeated No. 3 Notre Dame, 13-8.

This is the fourth straight year the top two seeds have advanced to the final. The No. 2 seed has won each of the last three titles.

Episcopal jumped out to a 9-7 halftime lead and then scored the first five goals of the second half to break the game open. The Churchwomen are seeking their first title since an 8-6 triumph over Agnes Irwin in 2016.

Emily Wills poured in four goals, and Alex Hark added three goals and two assists to send Agnes Irwin to the final for the fifth year in a row. The Owls are going for their second straight title and third in four years.

Hark also had seven draw controls, four ground balls and one caused turnover. Sydney Wolfington chipped in with three goals and one assist. Maria Pansini had one goal, two assists and four draw controls. Goalie Camilla Gowen made six saves on 14 shots.

Kelly Coyle of Notre Dame led all scorers with five goals. Hannah Gillespie added one goal and three assists and Mikayla Dever contributed two assists. Jackie Lanzalotto made 11 saves in goal for the Irish.