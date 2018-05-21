White’s single leads Cardinal O’Hara to upset of Wood

Jim White singled home Cole Sprague with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Cardinal O’Hara to a 3-2 win over Archbishop Wood in a Catholic League quarterfinal.
Luke Sprague started the rally with a walk after falling behind two strikes in the count with two outs. His brother came on to pinch run and moved to third on a single by Dan Hopkins, who finished with three hits on the day.
Liam Nihill pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing only five hits and two walks. Luke Sprague chipped in with two RBIs.
In another Catholic League quarterfinal:
Archbishop Carroll 10, Roman Catholic 1 >> Trent Pierce ripped a bases-cleaking double in the second inning to put the Patriots on the way to a blowout win. Chris Grill added a two-run double and Cole Chesnet smacked a solo homer. Pat Marley (triple) and Tyler Kehoe (double) also knocked in a run with an extra-base hit.
PCL Pitcher of the Year Jake Kelchner struck out four in 3.1 innings of work. If necessary, Kelchner is available to pitch in Wednesday’s semifinal against O’Hara.
Comments
Recent News
-
Softball/ 6 hours ago
Begg delivers Council Rock North a win over Souderton in District 1-6A 1st round
FRANCONIA >> Lauren Begg did not lack for motivation or determination stepping into the...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
Souderton’s strong start enough to hold off Neshaminy in District 1-6A 1st round
LOWER SALFORD >> Every run the Souderton baseball team scored Monday afternoon was followed...
-
One bad inning ends Chichester’s season as Kennett storms back
UPPER CHICHESTER >> Chichester cruised into the seventh inning Monday holding a one-run lead...
-
Torregrossa’s grand slam one of three dingers for Garnet Valley in playoff opener
CONCORD >> Diane Torregrossa walked gingerly with a bag of ice strapped around her...
-
West Chester Rustin shocks Cushing, Phoenixville in District 1-5A opener
PHOENIXVILLE >> Brad Harkins describes his West Chester Rustin baseball team as a scrappy...
-
White’s single leads Cardinal O’Hara to upset of Wood
Jim White singled home Cole Sprague with the winning run in the bottom of...
-
Carroll’s extends girls lacrosse championship streak to 18
ASTON >> More than three minutes had ticked off the clock at Neumann University...
-
Sullivan takes care of business as Bonner & Prendergast move on
Meghan Sullivan had a three-run double and pitched a complete game with five strikeouts...
-
Brock Solid: Helverson pitches Perk Valley past C.R. South, into second round of districts
GRATERFORD >> Perkiomen Valley found itself on solid ground Monday afternoon. And that’s not...
-
Interboro wastes little time getting first district win in 36 years
Interboro’s victory Monday afternoon was 36 years in the making. The No. 2 Bucs...
-
Upon further review, Interboro moves on to second round
The conclusion of Interboro’s 3-2 victory over Phoenixville in a District 1 Class 5A...
-
Penncrest advances on Hartman’s no-hitter
MEDIA >> SJ Whittemore saw the ball looping toward her, then dropping like a...