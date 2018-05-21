White’s single leads Cardinal O’Hara to upset of Wood

Jim White singled home Cole Sprague with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Cardinal O’Hara to a 3-2 win over Archbishop Wood in a Catholic League quarterfinal.

Luke Sprague started the rally with a walk after falling behind two strikes in the count with two outs. His brother came on to pinch run and moved to third on a single by Dan Hopkins, who finished with three hits on the day.

Liam Nihill pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing only five hits and two walks. Luke Sprague chipped in with two RBIs.

In another Catholic League quarterfinal:

Archbishop Carroll 10, Roman Catholic 1 >> Trent Pierce ripped a bases-cleaking double in the second inning to put the Patriots on the way to a blowout win. Chris Grill added a two-run double and Cole Chesnet smacked a solo homer. Pat Marley (triple) and Tyler Kehoe (double) also knocked in a run with an extra-base hit.

PCL Pitcher of the Year Jake Kelchner struck out four in 3.1 innings of work. If necessary, Kelchner is available to pitch in Wednesday’s semifinal against O’Hara.