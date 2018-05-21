Upon further review, Interboro moves on to second round

The conclusion of Interboro’s 3-2 victory over Phoenixville in a District 1 Class 5A tournament first-round game was shrouded in controversy.

The Phantoms thought they had scored the tying run in the top of the seventh inning when a runner tagged from third base and scored on a sacrifice fly. Interboro challenged that the runner left the base too soon. The umpires convened and overturned the call, ruling the runner had in fact left early.

Interboro, the No. 4 seed in the tourney, will host fifth-seeded Upper Moreland in the quarterfinal round Wednesday. The Vikings routed 12th-seeded Upper Merion, 12-1.

All-Delco Bridget Bailey tossed another complete game for the Bucs (15-5). She struck out 12, scattered five hits and allowed no walks. At the plate she went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk.

The Bucs mustered only two hits off Phantoms ace Kendell Brown until the sixth inning, when they struck for three runs. Lily Bonner knocked in two runs, thanks in large part to an error by the shortstop. Interboro tacked on a third run on an RBI single by Bri Kerwood.

In other District 1 Class 5A action:

Henderson 13, Radnor 3 >> The ninth-seeded Raiders were no match for No. 8 Henderson. No details were reported.

West Chester East 16, Marple Newtown 1 >> The No. 16 Tigers couldn’t contain the top-seeded Vikings. No details were reported.