Sullivan takes care of business as Bonner & Prendergast move on

Meghan Sullivan had a three-run double and pitched a complete game with five strikeouts to lead Bonner & Prendergast to a 6-2 victory over Hallahan in the Catholic League quarterfinal round.

Mia Falcone also contributed a three-run two-bagger for the Pandas, who are vying for their second straight Catholic League. Bonner & Prendie will play in the semifinals at La Salle University Wednesday.