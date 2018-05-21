Sullivan takes care of business as Bonner & Prendergast move on

Meghan Sullivan had a three-run double and pitched a complete game with five strikeouts to lead Bonner & Prendergast to a 6-2 victory over Hallahan in the Catholic League quarterfinal round.
Mia Falcone also contributed a three-run two-bagger for the Pandas, who are vying for their second straight Catholic League. Bonner & Prendie will play in the semifinals at La Salle University Wednesday.
