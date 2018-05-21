Interboro wastes little time getting first district win in 36 years

Interboro’s victory Monday afternoon was 36 years in the making.

The No. 2 Bucs defeated Del Val League rival and 15th-seeded Academy Park in five innings, 11-1, in the opening round of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs. The Bucs, who have long dominated the Del Val, hadn’t won a district game since 1982.

Tim Convery led the way on the mound and at the plate. The Bucs’ junior ace pitched the first three innings to pick up the win and helped his cause with a two-run double and three runs scored. Colin Shields struck out three while recording the final six outs in relief.

Jared Dellipriscoli smacked a triple for Interboro. Rob Long’s RBI single in the third inning was the lone highlight for the Knights.

Interboro hosts No. 7 Wissahickon in the quarterfinal round Wednesday.

In other District 1 Class 5A action:

Penncrest 2, Holy Ghost Prep 1 >> The Lions pulled off the biggest upset of the afternoon. As the 16th and final entrant in the tournament, Penncrest was tasked with facing No. 1 Holy Ghost Prep. The Lions stunned the Firebirds with a six-run outburst in the third inning.

Tom Innaurato went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Matt Arbogast (three RBIs) and Caleb Mahalik (three runs) each chipped in with two hits, including a double. Justin Heidig was 2-for-4 with a walk and Kevin Miller had two hits, a walk, two runs and two ribbies.

Dylan Bittle pitched five solid frames on the mound, allowing only two hits while striking out six. Penncrest travels to No.8 in the next round.

Strath Haven 2, Bishop Shanahan 1 >> The fourth-seeded Panthers took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jack Fisher led off with a single and moved to second on a John Francis sacrifice bunt. Freshman third sacker Cole Peichel laced an RBI double to give Haven a 2-1 advantage.

Henry Dawes notched the final four outs in relief of winning pitcher Anthony Viggiano, who allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out six.

Strath Haven welcomes No. 12 Rustin Wednesday.

Marple Newtown 10, Unionville 0 >> The third-seeded Tigers, who were jobbed out of getting the No. 1 seed, made quick work of the No. 14 Indians. Luke Zimmerman twirled a three-hit shutout in five innings, striking out eight. He also went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and four RBIs.

Reilly Fillman was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Alden Mathes added a double and three runs scored for the Tigers (19-1), who host 11th-seeded Kennett Wednesday.