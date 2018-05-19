Multi-talented Rodriguez medals in pole vault at District Championships

CALN >> Her mastery of two sports is helping Camaryn Rodriguez refine her skills in a third.
Rodriguez is literally reaching new heights as a pole vaulter for the Methacton girls track team this spring. The Warrior junior continued her upward trek in the event Friday, placing fourth in the Class AAA competition during the District 1 Championships at Coatesville.
Rodriguez was one of the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s top medal finishers in the field, a field of 10 competitors reaching the awards stand. She was the conference’s top performer in the event, heading Spring-Ford’s Melissa Israel in fifth place.
And Rodriguez owes part of her success in her first year of pole vaulting to her background in gymnastics and club swimming.
“I previously participated in gymnastics my whole life,” she said. “People told me to try pole vault because they said gymnasts do well in it.”
As a member of the Sylvia’s Gymnastics club, Rodriguez had been training at Level 9 when she took up track. She was also a diver in swimming.
As a scholastic pole vaulter, Camaryn has been coming into her own these past couple weeks.
She went 10-9 at the PAC meet, beating out Israel (10-6) for the gold medal. On an unsettled weather day at Coatesville, she cleared 10-6 — a foot off her personal best (11-6), but sufficient to get her in next weekend’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University.
“It definitely wasn’t one of my personal bests,” Rodriguez said, “but coach says making states was the priority. I didn’t miss any jumps prior to the bar being set at 11 feet after I hit 10-6.”
As for weather conditions that improved noticeably in the afternoon hours, marked by a period of sunshine toward the end of the day’s activities …
“The wind wasn’t a big factor,” she said, “but the rain at the beginning of the meet made it interesting. We had to cover our poles and stand under umbrellas.”
The overall unsettled weather during the spring season helped condition Rodriguez to the day’s inclement conditions.
“In other meets, the conditions were worse. Windy, and some snow,” she noted.
In anticipation of the state meet, Rodriguez is shooting for some loftier heights.
“My goal is to jump 12 feet at states,” she said. “There’s a lot of good competition in Pennsylvania. Some are jumping 13 feet.”
Elsewhere around the PAC girls’ field, Christina Warren was third in the long jump at 17-8. The Viking junior also won her qualifying heat of the 100 low hurdles, clocking a 14.03 that improved on the 14.60 she ran to win last week’s league meet.
Pottsgrove’s Miazziah Rose was eighth in the AAA high jump, clearing 4-11, and Perkiomen Valley’s Dorian Philpot also went eighth in the shot put with a throw of 35-11½.
In boys AAA, three PAC contestants made the medal stand in the discus. Champion Pat Maloney placed third with a 156-2 — he had gone 149-7 to win at PACs — ahead of Owen J. Roberts’ Aidan Hayward (fourth, 151-0) and Pottsgrove’s Justin Adams (eighth, 141-8).
The AAA high jump action saw Perkiomen Valley’s Cole Peterlin placed sixth at 6-1, and Boyertown’s Ethan Michaels eight at 5-11.
NOTES >> District competition resumes 9 a.m. Saturday with the running of the 3,200 for boys and girls in both Class AAA and AA. In the field, the girls AAA and AA triple jump lead the schedule of 14 finals.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 4 hours ago
Springfield overpowers Henderson; advances to District 1 semifinals
SPRINGFIELD >> The participants during Friday’s District 1 2A Boys’ Lacrosse Quarterfinal clash at...
-
Short-handed success ignites Haverford School’s romp over Episcopal Academy
RADNOR >> Two quarters later, it might’ve seemed ludicrous that the game was ever...
-
Multi-talented Rodriguez medals in pole vault at District Championships
CALN >> Her mastery of two sports is helping Camaryn Rodriguez refine her skills...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 5 hours ago
Noah’s Mark: Lefty Kurtz pitches Boyertown past Phoenixville for PAC Championship
BOYERTOWN >> The biggest pitch Noah Kurtz needed to make Friday night was to...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 5 hours ago
Penncrest’s Higgins settles for hard-earned silver in javelin
CALN TWP. >> The difference between a gold and silver medal for Penncrest’s Tara...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 5 hours ago
The ‘Delco Pack’ is headed to state meet
CALN TWP. >> The Delco pack, as Strath Haven’s Jordan Brown, Haverford High’s Cecilia...
-
Carroll, O’Hara advance to Catholic League final
Archbishop Carroll is one win away from capturing its 18th consecutive Catholic League girls...
-
Radnor romps to set up all-Delco district semi
Cate Cox scored four goals and handed out three assists to lead No. 2...
-
Springfield’s Galligan goes out with a bang
CALN TWP. >> If the District 1 Track & Field Championships were his last...
-
Strath Haven’s Abeeb captures triple jump gold
CALN TWP. >> With a heel aching and a hamstring feeling a little tight,...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 6 hours ago
Gwynedd Mercy shuts down Mount St. Joseph, advances to District 1-2A semis
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Sarah Holland got Tyrone the Elephant. The Gwynedd Mercy girls lacrosse...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Host Coatesville continues to shine at District 1 Boys Track Championships
Caln >> Nine days after capturing its 16th consecutive Ches-Mont boys’ track title and...