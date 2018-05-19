Hickey’s golden goal sends Perk Valley past CB West, into District 1-3A semis

DOYLESTOWN >> In what was a crazy day, the 12th-seeded Perkiomen Valley girls lacrosse team came back from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the fourth-seeded Central Bucks West in a thrilling District 1-3A quarterfinal 6-5 in overtime.
Before the game started, heavy down pours of rain caused the game to be postponed despite playing on a turf field.
After both teams and all fans left to go home, it was announced around 15 minutes later that the game would be played and both teams were forced to drive back.
Despite extreme heavy rain, the game started and the Bucks started hot with three goals from Finley Ueland and one goal from Dani Dundas to go up 4-0 with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Later four different Vikings including Kat Kelley, Maggie Sell, Riley McGettigan, and Tori Bruno scored one goal in the last eight minutes to tie the game at 4-4 at halftime.
“This feels amazing,” said PV head coach Lisa Clark. “We have worked really hard to get to this point and we always knew that we weren’t a fluke and I’m glad that they’re proving that now.”
Both defenses were on top of their games in the second half each letting go one goal.
Perkiomen Valley held on to the ball on its side of the field for the final five minutes of regulation, but a missed buzzer beater forced the game to go to golden-goal overtime.
With 1:12 left in overtime, Kate Hickey scored the golden goal to send the Perkiomen Valley Vikings to the District One semifinals.
“It was really exciting,” said Hickey. “All my teammates really got together and we were able to come back and win.”
“Our coaches kept telling us that we are the underdogs. We just kept thinking about that and that’s how we won.”
The Vikings have won three straight games to make it to the final four. They have beaten North Penn 12-10 and Harriton 9-8 in the previous two rounds.
With the loss, the Central Bucks West heads down to the playbacks hoping to earn to state playoff spot.
Central Bucks West head coach Tara Schmucker was surprised of the outcome especially after being up 4-0 to start the game.
“Everybody just wanted to play today despite the heavy rain,” said Schmucker. “The fact that we got it in is still good. We had some trouble with draw controls but overall it was a hard fought game from both sides.”
Perkiomen Valley faces Garnet Valley Tuesday in the District 1-3A semifinals. CB West hosts Owen J. Roberts Tuesday as the Bucks try to play their way into the state tournament.
No. 12 Perkiomen Valley 6, No. 4 CB West 5
Perkiomen Valley 4 1 1 — 6
Central Bucks West 4 1 0 — 5
Perkiomen Valley Goals: Kelley 1; Sell 1; Tyson 1; McGettigan 1; Bruno 1; Hickey 1.
CB West Goals: Ueland 3; Dundas 2.
Perkiomen Valley Assists: Kelley 1; McGettigan 1.
