Radnor romps to set up all-Delco district semi

Cate Cox scored four goals and handed out three assists to lead No. 2 Radnor to a 16-2 rout of 10th-seeded Phoenixville in a District 1 Class 2A quarterfinal game Friday.

The Raiders, who secured a spot in the PIAA tournament, will meet No. 3 Penncrest in the semifinal round Tuesday.

Molly May had three goals, two assists, three groundballs and two caused turnovers for the Raiders. Julia Rigolizzo added a hat trick and three ground balls, while Ellie Mueller pitched in with a goal and two assists. Mueller also racked up five draw controls for the Raiders, who tallied eight goals in each half.

Phoebe Proctor was stellar in goal, stopping 12 shots.

Radnor is responsible for one of Penncrest’s three losses this season. The Raiders earned a 13-8 decision over the Lions April 26.

In the Class 2A Boys Tournament:

Strath Haven 14, Holy Ghost Prep 6 >> The Panthers flexed their depth, proving they’re more than just Jeff Conner (who nonetheless provided two goals and an assist). Ethan Bellville scored five goals, and Liam Carney paired four goals with a helper as the fourth-seeded Panthers (15-4) recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the first quarter.

Nicky Palermo added two goals for Strath Haven, which awaits the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between top-seeded Bishop Shanahan and No. 8 Marple Newtown. Strath Haven can advance to the state tournament for a second straight year with a win in either of its next two games.