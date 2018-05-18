Coatesville coach Chuck Moore steps down unexpectedly after 5 seasons

CALN >> One of the most coveted boys basketball jobs in District 1 has unexpectedly opened up.

Chuck Moore resigned Friday as head coach at Coatesville Area High School after five years at the helm of the Red Raiders.

“After prayer and thoughtful reflection I have decided to resign as head coach,” Moore said. “To my players, coaches and coaching staff, parents and friends of the community. Please accept my deepest gratitude.”

I am appreciative of everyone who believed in me and stood alongside me for the past five years in order to help lay the foundation and build a successful program. The journey is never-ending and I am not sure where it will take me.”

“I just lost my passion a little bit and it would not be fair to the kids to not give it my all,” Moore added. “They deserve someone who can give 100 percent. I am not looking anywhere else for coaching right now. I am just going to take a back seat for awhile.”

In his five years at Coatesville, Moore’s teams won one Ches-Mont League title and qualified for the PIAA Class 6A playoffs the past two seasons.