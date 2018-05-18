Carroll, O’Hara advance to Catholic League final

Archbishop Carroll is one win away from capturing its 18th consecutive Catholic League girls lacrosse championship.

Nineteen players scored goals to lead the Patriots to a 19-2 thumping of Little Flower in a PCL semifinal matchup at Neumann University Friday.

Madison Henry and Katie Detwiler led the way with a goal and four assists each. Goalkeeper Julia Dellarata made five saves, while Alex Cabahug-Almonte and Sabrina Narda each chipped in with a goal and two assists.

In the other Catholic League semifinal:

Cardinal O’Hara 8, Archbishop Wood 5 >> The Lions exacted revenge on the Vikings for a 9-8 loss in the regular season.

Katie Shallow, Em Camuti, Rosie Defeo, Anna DiRita, Sarah Grossi, Anna Funchion and Marissa Lobb played stellar defense in support of goalkeeper Jackie Deuber-Patterson, who finished with 10 saves. Shallow’s defense on Erin Welsh was key in stopping Wood’s attack.

Erin Grady had three goals to pace the Lions on offense. Julia Ferraioli and Rachel Familietti each added two goals.

Carroll and O’Hara play for the Catholic League championship Monday at 6 p.m. at Neumann.