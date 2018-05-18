Carroll, O’Hara advance to Catholic League final

Archbishop Carroll is one win away from capturing its 18th consecutive Catholic League girls lacrosse championship.
Nineteen players scored goals to lead the Patriots to a 19-2 thumping of Little Flower in a PCL semifinal matchup at Neumann University Friday.
Madison Henry and Katie Detwiler led the way with a goal and four assists each. Goalkeeper Julia Dellarata made five saves, while Alex Cabahug-Almonte and Sabrina Narda each chipped in with a goal and two assists.
In the other Catholic League semifinal:
Cardinal O’Hara 8, Archbishop Wood 5 >> The Lions exacted revenge on the Vikings for a 9-8 loss in the regular season.
Katie Shallow, Em Camuti, Rosie Defeo, Anna DiRita, Sarah Grossi, Anna Funchion and Marissa Lobb played stellar defense in support of goalkeeper Jackie Deuber-Patterson, who finished with 10 saves. Shallow’s defense on Erin Welsh was key in stopping Wood’s attack.
Erin Grady had three goals to pace the Lions on offense. Julia Ferraioli and Rachel Familietti each added two goals.
Carroll and O’Hara play for the Catholic League championship Monday at 6 p.m. at Neumann.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 4 hours ago
Springfield overpowers Henderson; advances to District 1 semifinals
SPRINGFIELD >> The participants during Friday’s District 1 2A Boys’ Lacrosse Quarterfinal clash at...
-
Short-handed success ignites Haverford School’s romp over Episcopal Academy
RADNOR >> Two quarters later, it might’ve seemed ludicrous that the game was ever...
-
Multi-talented Rodriguez medals in pole vault at District Championships
CALN >> Her mastery of two sports is helping Camaryn Rodriguez refine her skills...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 5 hours ago
Noah’s Mark: Lefty Kurtz pitches Boyertown past Phoenixville for PAC Championship
BOYERTOWN >> The biggest pitch Noah Kurtz needed to make Friday night was to...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 5 hours ago
Penncrest’s Higgins settles for hard-earned silver in javelin
CALN TWP. >> The difference between a gold and silver medal for Penncrest’s Tara...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 5 hours ago
The ‘Delco Pack’ is headed to state meet
CALN TWP. >> The Delco pack, as Strath Haven’s Jordan Brown, Haverford High’s Cecilia...
-
Carroll, O’Hara advance to Catholic League final
Archbishop Carroll is one win away from capturing its 18th consecutive Catholic League girls...
-
Radnor romps to set up all-Delco district semi
Cate Cox scored four goals and handed out three assists to lead No. 2...
-
Springfield’s Galligan goes out with a bang
CALN TWP. >> If the District 1 Track & Field Championships were his last...
-
Strath Haven’s Abeeb captures triple jump gold
CALN TWP. >> With a heel aching and a hamstring feeling a little tight,...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 6 hours ago
Gwynedd Mercy shuts down Mount St. Joseph, advances to District 1-2A semis
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Sarah Holland got Tyrone the Elephant. The Gwynedd Mercy girls lacrosse...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Host Coatesville continues to shine at District 1 Boys Track Championships
Caln >> Nine days after capturing its 16th consecutive Ches-Mont boys’ track title and...