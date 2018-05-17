Springfield’s Eberhardt, Bingaman pitch combined shutout of Interboro

Colin Eberhardt and Dave Bingaman combined on a four-hit shutout as Springfield closed out the season with a 5-0 nonleague victory over Interboro.

Eberhardt scattered four hits and struck out six in 6.2 innings to get the win. Bingaman recorded the last out to preserve the shutout.

Chris Huk drove in two runs and

Nick Sharer was 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored for the Cougars, who put four on the board in the top of the seventh inning to seal the victory.