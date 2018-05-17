Shipley baseball team captures 4th consecutive FSL title

Bryn Mawr – It took two days to do it, but the Shipley baseball team defeated Friends’ Central, 15-5, in the Friends’ Schools League championship final to capture its fourth consecutive FSL title.
The game began Tuesday, but was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning due to lightning with Shipley up 5-4.
Wednesday, led by Gerard Sweeney, Cole Humes, Evan Johnson, and Blake Rodack the Gators rallied to complete their 15-5 win.
There were many stars for Shipley, including Sweeney (4-for-4, three runs scored, six RBI’s and a grand slam home run), Humes was (1-for-2, two walks, four runs, three RBIs), Johnson (2-for-4, three runs) and Rodack (2-for-4, two RBIs).
Pitcher Dillon Bevan started for the Gators, and went 1.2 innings, allowing one earned run. Cole Humes entered and pitched 2.1 innings with three strikeouts until the game was suspended.
Wednesday, Ethan Kline toed the hill for Shipley, until Sweeney took the mound and shut down the Friends’ Central offense. He threw two scoreless, hitless innings and struck out three batters.
Shipley then scored four runs in the fifth, capped by a grand slam by Sweeney. In the sixth, Shipley plated another five runs to finish their 12-0 Friends Schools League record (10-0 regular season, 2-0 in the playoffs).
The Gators (22-3) haed to the Pennsylvania State Independent Tournament as a No. 3 seed, and will host Barack Hebrew Academy May 22.
