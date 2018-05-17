Rose saves the day as Garnet Valley stuns CB East

Garnet Valley’s Jason Rose wasn’t ready for his high school season to end just yet. And the goaltender made sure to do something about it.
Rose stood on his head, making 17 saves as the No. 15 seed Jaguars upended No. 2 Central Bucks East, 7-6, in the second round of the District 1 Class 3A tournament.
The win moves the Jaguars (12-8) into Saturday’s quarterfinals to take on fellow upset artists Perkiomen Valley, the 10th seed that tipped No. 7 North Penn, 8-4. The Patriots, who made the PIAA semifinals last year, are out.
Jake Morin paced the attack with two goals and three assists. Mitch Lachman and Bryce Stansfield scored twice each, Stansfield notching the eventual winning goal in the fourth quarter. Danny Bradley scored and handed out two assists.
Also in the Class 3A Tournament:
Avon Grove 10, Haverford 3 >> Jack Daly and Cole Lukasiewicz tallied a goal and an assist each, and JT Smyth also scored, but the No. 17 seed Fords fell to the reigning PIAA champions in the second round.
Shane Liney made 10 saves in goal for Haverford (10-9), which trailed just 4-2 after one quarter but gave up six unanswered tallies in the middle two frames.
