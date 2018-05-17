Oropollo, Bierling win District 12 track golds

A little rain could not keep Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast’s Hannah Oropollo and Hannah Bierling from winning gold during the first day of competition at the District 12 Class 3A Track & Field Championships Wednesday.
Oropollo won the pole vault for a second year in a row to qualify for the PIAA Championships next week in Shippensburg. Oropollo vaulted 9-6 for the second straight year. It was her seventh victory of the season, according to pa.milesplit.com
Bierling, the field MVP at last week’s Catholic League Championships, earned her second trip to Shippensburg with a victory in the shot put (33-1). She also qualified in the shot as a freshman. Bierling also was third in the javelin (91-7). Teammate Kerrine Tucker finished sixth in the long jump (15-9¾).
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the PIAA Championships.
Cardinal O’Hara’s Rachel Bonfini qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish in the high jump (4-8). She also was third in the long jump (16-2). Teammate Olivia Riley placed fourth in the shot put (31-0½).
Julia DiRita of Archbishop Carroll was sixth in the high jump (4-6).
Cardinal O’Hara’s Tom Wertz was top male medal winner from Delco on the first day at the Germantown Supersite. He took third in the discus (108-5). Teammate Ayotunde Akano placed sixth in the triple jump (40-9).
The championships conclude Thursday with a 1 p.m. start.
Softball
Sophie Amalfitano keyed a three-run fifth inning that made all the difference for Chichester, her two-run triple putting the Eagles up for good in a 3-1 nonleague win over Sun Valley.
Ava Franz tripled in her 4-for-4 day, and Haley Larrabee scattered four singles over seven masterful innings with three strikeouts, outdueling Sun Valley’s Maddie Gutowiecz.
