O’Hara’s Patrick punches ticket to states

Cardinal O’Hara’s Derrick Patrick is headed to Shippensburg as an individual and part of a relay team. Patrick topped the 22-foot mark for the second straight week to win the long jump with a leap of 22-1 ½. He then teamed up with Mac Mandeh, Obinna Iherjirka and Quasir Cottman for second in the 4 x 100.
Patrick and O’Hara’s 4 x 1 were the only Delco qualifiers from the meet, but not the only medal winner.
Iherjirka also took fifth in the 200. DaNeal Williams was seventh in the 400. Jalen Smith took eighth in the long jump, and Tom Wertz was fourth in the shot put. The Lions also placed sixth in the 4 x 800 (Tom Andruzcko, Thomas Haas, Josh Hayes, Elijah Babcock.
Bonner & Prendergast has a number of individual medal winners. Kyle Love played third in the 110 hurdles. Anthony Harper (1,600), Nasim Cooker (300 hurdles), Alton McKenley (long jump) and Chilekasi Adele (shot put) all placed fifth in their respective events. Brian McGarrity claimed sixth place in the 3,200. Enoobong Eka took seventh in the 400.
For Archbishop Carroll, Aidan Doherty was fourth in the 1,600 and Ryan McManness took sixth in the high jump.
