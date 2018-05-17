In a game of bursts, Penncrest’s defense made sure its offense had the space to make the difference.
Penncrest scored the last eight goals of its District 1 Class 2A quarterfinal against Upper Moreland to register a 15-5 win and a trip to the semifinals.
Logan O’Donnell and Grace Harding led the way with four goals each, O’Donnell grabbing four draw controls. Sadie King set up four goals and added a marker, while Julianna George and Kenna Kaut each paired two goals with an assist. Carly Baillis and Annalee Doyle rounded out the scorers for the No. 3 Lions (17-3).
Corryn Gamber made seven saves in goal. Penncrest jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the No. 11 Bears answered with five straight goals bridging the halftime gap. Penncrest then rattled off the last eight goals of the game to put it out of reach.
Penncrest awaits the winner of Friday’s matchup of No. 2 Radnor and No. 10 Phoenixville. The Lions are guaranteed two more games, and a win in either would send them to the PIAA Tournament as one of the district’s three representatives.
Comments
Recent News
-
Radnor bears down to pull away from Pope John Paul
RADNOR >> With its top midfielder out of action, the Radnor boys lacrosse team...
-
Garnet Valley makes an entrance with opening rout
CONCORD >> From the head-turning music to the hooting and hollering as they pass...
-
O’Donnell, Harding help Penncrest advance to semifinals
In a game of bursts, Penncrest’s defense made sure its offense had the space...
-
Rose saves the day as Garnet Valley stuns CB East
Garnet Valley’s Jason Rose wasn’t ready for his high school season to end just...
-
Without injured star, Springfield gets a-Long just fine
RADNOR >> Alyssa Long opened up to chase a groundball in the first minute...
-
Central League/ 5 hours ago
Springfield’s Eberhardt, Bingaman pitch combined shutout of Interboro
Colin Eberhardt and Dave Bingaman combined on a four-hit shutout as Springfield closed out...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 5 hours ago
Mottice dominates draws, Downingtown West upsets PW in District 1-3A 2nd round
WHITEMARSH >> Everything starts at the draw and Peyton Mottice wants to be the...
-
Winter Sports/ 5 hours ago
O’Hara’s Patrick punches ticket to states
Cardinal O’Hara’s Derrick Patrick is headed to Shippensburg as an individual and part of...
-
Mancinis book states trips at District 12 track
It was a good day for the Mancini sisters from Cardinal O’Hara at the...
-
Tyson leads Perkiomen Valley to historic upset win over Harriton
Being the underdog can have its perks. The Perkiomen Valley girls lacrosse team was...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 5 hours ago
Defense, faceoffs send Upper Dublin past CR South in District 1-3A 2nd round
UPPER DUBLIN >> With a shade more than four minutes left in the first...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
CB West too much for Methacton in District 1-3A 2nd round
DOYLESTOWN >> The sting of an early exit last year fueled Central Bucks West...