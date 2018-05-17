O’Donnell, Harding help Penncrest advance to semifinals

In a game of bursts, Penncrest’s defense made sure its offense had the space to make the difference.

Penncrest scored the last eight goals of its District 1 Class 2A quarterfinal against Upper Moreland to register a 15-5 win and a trip to the semifinals.

Logan O’Donnell and Grace Harding led the way with four goals each, O’Donnell grabbing four draw controls. Sadie King set up four goals and added a marker, while Julianna George and Kenna Kaut each paired two goals with an assist. Carly Baillis and Annalee Doyle rounded out the scorers for the No. 3 Lions (17-3).

Corryn Gamber made seven saves in goal. Penncrest jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the No. 11 Bears answered with five straight goals bridging the halftime gap. Penncrest then rattled off the last eight goals of the game to put it out of reach.

Penncrest awaits the winner of Friday’s matchup of No. 2 Radnor and No. 10 Phoenixville. The Lions are guaranteed two more games, and a win in either would send them to the PIAA Tournament as one of the district’s three representatives.