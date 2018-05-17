Mercury lacrosse roundup: District wins for Perkiomen Valley girls, PJP boys

Girls lacrosse

Perkiomen Valley 12, North Penn 10 >> Paige Tyson’s three second-half goals ignited a late 5-0 run for Perkiomen Valley, who survived a stiff challenge from visiting North Penn at Ursinus on Wednesday afternoon, 12-10.

Tyson’s third tally broke an 8-all tie with just over eight minutes to play, and her repeated dominance on draws allowed the 12th-seeded Vikings to extend the run and ultimately put the game away.

The victory sends PV into a second-round matchup at #5 Harriton Thursday at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore.

“We’ll be tired,” allowed PV head coach Lisa Clark, “but from this point, we’ve got nothing to lose—it’s all icing on the cake.”

The victory marked the second straight year PV has won at least one game in Districts—the first two playoff victories in program history.

Riley McGettigan and Kat Kelley added hat tricks of their own for the victorious Vikings, while Maggie Sell added a pair of tallies. It was McGettigan’s work on draws, however, that turned the tide on the contest.

“Once she figured out what to do on draws, things started to go our way,” said Clark. “The players do all that themselves—I just ask them what’s working for them, and we get to work.”

After a seesaw battle for the first 40 minutes, PV held North Penn to only one goal in the final ten minutes.

“Our defensive unit has grown so much. We only have one returning starter,” Clark pointed out. “They’ve worked hard to get to this point, and most of the credit for that goes to my assistant coach, Nina Miller.”

Kelly McNamara put up four goals for North Penn in a losing effort.

Lawrenceville 10, Hill School 6 >> In the Blues’ Senior Day contest with the Larries, soon-to-be graduates Leah Forrest and Dale Price helped lead the way in their regular-season finale.

Price scored once for the Hill, and Forrest contributed an assist. Jordan Hower led the Blues’ offense with a hat trick and one assist while Tatumn Ecclestone added two goals and two assists. Jess Ciarrocchi was credited with an assist, and Mariah Sweeney with 16 saves in goal.

Boys lacrosse

Pope John Paul II 7, Phoenixville 2 >> It went in the record books Wednesday.

A day later than expected, but no less a done deal.

The Pope John Paul II boys lacrosse team made program history by winning its first-ever District 1 playoff game. The Golden Panthers finished off their Class AA opener with Phoenixville by scoring a 7-2 victory.

The first-round pairing between the Pioneer Athletic Conference entries had started Tuesday, but it was suspended with 1:40 left in the third quarter. Repeated lightning strikes pushed the finish ahead one day, with PJP up 6-2.

The sixth-seeded Panthers didn’t miss a beat in the game’s resumption, Luke Roth gave PJP one more goal while causing six turnovers, and keeper Noah Balliet had six saves for the two days.

Kyle Donovan, who netted a hat trick in Tuesday’s action, finished as the game’s scoring leader. PJP’s other Tuesday goals came from Eric D’Agostino, Matt Cressman and Justin Kent, with Phoenixville’s scoring provided by Igancio Ortiz and Bobby Batten.

Perkiomen School 6, Phelps 4 >> Harrison and Chandler Gavin accounted for all the Panthers’ scoring while they outlasted Phelps School in their Tri-County League game.

Harrison had a game-high four goals while Chandler added a pair. Both players were credited with assists, as were Liam Brasington and Sean McPherson.