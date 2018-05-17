Mancinis book states trips at District 12 track

It was a good day for the Mancini sisters from Cardinal O’Hara at the District 12 Track & Field Championships Thursday.

Senior Elizabeth Mancini and junior Christine swept the Class 3A distance races to earn a trip to next week’s PIAA Championships in Shippensburg.

Elizabeth Mancini, the Daily Times cross country Runner of the Year, won both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. She took the 3,200 for the second year in a row with a time of 11:08.62 and captured the 1,600 in 5:07.57.

Christine Mancini won the 800 in 2:23.80 to earn her second straight trip to the state meet in the event. She also was second in the 1,600 (5:15.61), and teamed with Lindsay Crawford, Jesikah Boykin and Ava Medici for fourth in the 4 x 400. Boykin finished third in the 400.

Other individual medal winners for the Lions were Katie Till (fourth in 1,600 and fifth in 3,200), Crawford (fifth in 800), Kaitlyn Durning (eighth in 3,200) Rachel Bonfini (seventh in triple jump) and Fernanda Morales-Viveros (eight in the discus).

O’Hara was finished fifth in the 4 x 100 (Nadiya Andrews, Bridget Bennetta, Lilly Bernard, Sheila Bennetta) and eighth in the 4 x 800 (Erin Donovan, Catherine Haas, Evelyn Richard, Theresa Haas).

Bonner & Prendergast’s Hannah Oropollo and Hannah Bierling continued their strong performances from Wednesday. Bierling took third in the discus with a throw of 93-8.

Oropollo anchored the team of Wrehdi Juwle, Elizabeth Oladosu and Omotayo Ogunbiyi to eighth in the 4 x 100. Oropollo then led the 4 x 400 team of Jenna Rastatter, Elizabeth Oladosu and Jackie Engler to fifth place.

Rastatter and Samantha Gliwa took third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200 and teamed up with Charlotte McDermott and Corrinna O’Lock for third in the 4 x 800. Maggie Salter was seventh in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Also for the Pandas, Oladosu and Briella Black placed fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles.

For Archbishop Carroll, Divonne Franklin took fourth in the 100 and Sydney Haye was fifth in the triple jump.