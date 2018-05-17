Cross Edwards lifts Pennridge past CR South, into District 1-3A semifinals

EAST ROCKHILL >> In his last playoff opener in high school, Cross Edwards scored a game-high 19 points in a 3-0 sweep over Council Rock South to give the Pennridge boys volleyball team a trip to the District One semifinals.
Edwards, who is going to play for NCAA Division I Saint Francis (Pa.), was thrilled with his team’s performance in the home playoff game.
“We couldn’t take CR South quietly,” said Edwards. “We had a couple games where we said we could take them but didn’t turn out well and today we took care of business.
“We want to go for four straight district championships. We won the last three years and we want to keep that going.”
Pennridge managed to win a tight first set with a score of 25-21 before cruising to a 25-17 second set victory.
At one point in the third set, Pennridge was up 21-14, but Council Rock South started to comeback with a 6-1 run to make it 22-20.
However, Pennridge was able to notch the last three points for the three sets to none sweep.
Pennridge, the three-time defending District One champions, will now focus on taking on Council Rock North in the semifinals. The top three teams in District One advance to the PIAA championship.
Pennridge head coach Dave Childs was thrilled for his team at home in front of a huge crowd that included a strong alumni presence.
“The alumni presence is huge for us,” said Childs. “We have a strong winning tradition here and our program wants to continue that for many years to come.
“Edwards is a real solid player. All around he can do everything well for us and we lean on him to do that for us.”
Pennridge travel to Council Rock North Tuesday for the District One semifinals at a time yet to be determined.
Winner of the semifinals advances to the championship game at Bensalem Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
