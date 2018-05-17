CB West too much for Methacton in District 1-3A 2nd round

DOYLESTOWN >> The sting of an early exit last year fueled Central Bucks West as the Bucks ousted the Methacton Warriors 10-6 out of the PIAA District 1 playoffs Thursday at War Memorial Field.

Last year the Bucks entered the playoffs as a Number one seed but were upset to Downingtown East in the second round.

Central Bucks West entered this year’s playoffs as a Number four seed and took care of business in the second round.

The Bucks were shot out of a cannon when they went up 4-0 less than five minutes into the game. Dani Dundas scored the first two goals and Maio found the back of the net twice as well.

Maio, Dundas and Liv Fitzgerald went on to score three goals apiece.

“We are definitely happy with this win,” said Maddie Maio, who had three goals and an assist. “It wasn’t revenge on them, but more so revenge on the fact we did not make it as far last year.”

Bucks coach Tara Schmucker also referenced last year’s upset as reason for the hot start.

“They knew that they had to earn the win and not necessarily just play the seed,” Schmucker said. “I think that is where they got that first momentum from.”

The high of upsetting Upper Dublin Tuesday night came crashing down as the Methacton was faced with a road loss.

Sydney Tornetta scored three goals for Methacton in a losing effort and three other Warriors also scored.

“Honestly I feel like mentally we were not as prepared as we should have been,” Tornetta said. “They are a really good team and I think we didn’t really know what to expect other than they were fast and good.”

Many of the Bucks played well before high school and it showed as they controlled the ball for much of the game.

“I think when our attack is on they make really nice connections,” Schmucker said. “They know how to move the ball well. “Everyone on attack can be a threat.”

The Warriors climbed back into the game with two goals from Tornetta and another goal from Katy Benton to get it to 6-3 by halftime.

Fitzgerald made her presence felt forty seconds after the break when she blasted a ball past Methacton goalie Molly Frey.

The Warriors would not go away as Mackenzie Henry drew her team within 7-4 seven minutes later.

Maio selflessly dumped a pass off to Fitzgerald on a free possession a while later to give her team breathing room.

Tornetta kept her team in it with her hattrick goal, but the Bucks’ Chloe Miller Russo answered 29 seconds later to lead 9-5.

Fitzgerald tacked on her third goal of the game to extend the lead to 10-5.

Methacton’s Julie Byrne scored at the three-minute mark, but it was not enough as the Warriors met the end of the road.

“We definitely could have played better,” Tornetta said. “They are a really good team. They move fast. They move the ball well. We really played our hearts out and I think that is all we could have done at that point.”

Central Bucks West will now play Perkiomen Valley Saturday.

“I really hope we make it as far as we can,” Maio said. “I know we are in a tough district. There have already been so many upsets, so it is anybody’s game on any given day.”

Central Bucks West 10, Methacton 6

CB West 6 4 – 10

Methacton 3 3 – 6

Goals: CBW: Maddie Maio (3), Dani Dundas (3), Liv Fitzgerald (3), Chloe Miller-Russo. MT: Sydney Tornetta (3), Katy Benton, Mackenzie Henry, Julie Byrne.

Assists: CBW: Finley Ueland (2), Liv Fitzgerald, Emma Haring, Maddie Maio. MT: 0.

Saves: CBW: 0. MT: 0