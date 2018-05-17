Connect with us

Spring Sports

All-Central League Baseball Teams

Marple Newtown ace Luke Zimmerman was a no-brainer for First Team All-Central
Position First Team Second Team Honorable Mention
First Base Pat Lindner

Haverford

Junior

 Max Anastasio

Conestoga

Senior

  
Infield Anthony Viggiano

Strath Haven

Senior

 Cole Palis

Garnet Valley

Junior

 Matt Arbogast

Penncrest

Junior
Infield Luke Mutz

Strath Haven

Senior

 Owen Margolis

Conestoga

Senior

 Dave Bingaman

Springfield

Senior
Infield Chris Anderson

Upper Darby

Senior

 Sean Donnell

Marple Newtown

Senior

 Ryan Meyer

Ridley

Senior
Infield Kevin Merrone

Marple Newtown

Junior

   Jake Stoller

Lower Merion

Senior
Infield     Jack Herrmann

Harriton

Senior
Outfield Alden Mathes

Marple Newtown

Junior

 Andrew Elcock

Haverford

Senior

 Andrew Cantwell

Marple Newtown

Sophomore
Outfield Caleb Mahalik

Penncrest

Senior

 Jack Liberio

Ridley

Junior

 Nick Wiesendanger

Garnet Valley

Sophomore
Outfield Ryan Buck

Conestoga

Senior

 Jonah Frankel

Harriton

Senior

 Justin Malley

Strath Haven

Senior
Outfield Mason Miller

Garnet Valley

Senior

    
Pitcher Jack Kochanowicz

Harriton

Junior

 Pat Lofton

Radnor

Senior

 Sean Standen

Marple Newtown

Senior
Pitcher Will Wesolowski

Garnet Valley

Senior

 Jacob Marcus

Conestoga

Senior

 Henry Dawes

Strath Haven

Senior
Pitcher Luke Zimmerman

Marple Newtown

Senior

 Noah Atsaves

Strath Haven

Junior

 Domenic Picone

Garnet Valley

Junior
Catcher Luke Cantwell

Marple Newtown

Senior

 George Hoysgaard

Radnor

Junior

 Luke Czepiel

Conestoga

Senior
Catcher Brady Mutz

Strath Haven

Junior

 Marek D’Alonzo

Lower Merion

Senior

  
Designated Hitter Eddie May

Harriton

Junior

 Ben Karnavas

Radnor

Junior

 Jared Deluccia

Conestoga

Senior

