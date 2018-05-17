|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Honorable Mention
|First Base
|Pat Lindner
Haverford
Junior
|Max Anastasio
Conestoga
Senior
|Infield
|Anthony Viggiano
Strath Haven
Senior
|Cole Palis
Garnet Valley
Junior
|Matt Arbogast
Penncrest
Junior
|Infield
|Luke Mutz
Strath Haven
Senior
|Owen Margolis
Conestoga
Senior
|Dave Bingaman
Springfield
Senior
|Infield
|Chris Anderson
Upper Darby
Senior
|Sean Donnell
Marple Newtown
Senior
|Ryan Meyer
Ridley
Senior
|Infield
|Kevin Merrone
Marple Newtown
Junior
|Jake Stoller
Lower Merion
Senior
|Infield
|Jack Herrmann
Harriton
Senior
|Outfield
|Alden Mathes
Marple Newtown
Junior
|Andrew Elcock
Haverford
Senior
|Andrew Cantwell
Marple Newtown
Sophomore
|Outfield
|Caleb Mahalik
Penncrest
Senior
|Jack Liberio
Ridley
Junior
|Nick Wiesendanger
Garnet Valley
Sophomore
|Outfield
|Ryan Buck
Conestoga
Senior
|Jonah Frankel
Harriton
Senior
|Justin Malley
Strath Haven
Senior
|Outfield
|Mason Miller
Garnet Valley
Senior
|Pitcher
|Jack Kochanowicz
Harriton
Junior
|Pat Lofton
Radnor
Senior
|Sean Standen
Marple Newtown
Senior
|Pitcher
|Will Wesolowski
Garnet Valley
Senior
|Jacob Marcus
Conestoga
Senior
|Henry Dawes
Strath Haven
Senior
|Pitcher
|Luke Zimmerman
Marple Newtown
Senior
|Noah Atsaves
Strath Haven
Junior
|Domenic Picone
Garnet Valley
Junior
|Catcher
|Luke Cantwell
Marple Newtown
Senior
|George Hoysgaard
Radnor
Junior
|Luke Czepiel
Conestoga
Senior
|Catcher
|Brady Mutz
Strath Haven
Junior
|Marek D’Alonzo
Lower Merion
Senior
|Designated Hitter
|Eddie May
Harriton
Junior
|Ben Karnavas
Radnor
Junior
|Jared Deluccia
Conestoga
Senior
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
All-Central League Baseball Teams
Position First Team Second Team Honorable Mention First Base Pat Lindner Haverford Junior Max...
-
Oropollo, Bierling win District 12 track golds
A little rain could not keep Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast’s Hannah Oropollo and...
-
After a mental reset to zero, Garnet Valley cruises to win
CONCORD >> With five goals in their favor and 20-some hours to stew it...
-
Ferry flings filling, Marple Newtown rebounds to win
MARPLE >> For a few minutes, Marple Newtown looked like it hadn’t gotten the...
-
Interboro’s loss to Phoenixville doesn’t dim promise of the future
GLENOLDEN >> Paige Dorwart walked off the field at South Avenue Athletic Complex for...
-
Mercury lacrosse roundup: District wins for Perkiomen Valley girls, PJP boys
Girls lacrosse Perkiomen Valley 12, North Penn 10 >> Paige Tyson’s three second-half goals...
-
Harding’s prognosis for herself and Penncrest: Full speed ahead
MIDDLETOWN >> Nothing has ever stopped Grace Harding in her pursuit for athletic excellence,...
-
Boyertown wins first district playoff game, 9-6 over Council Rock North
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> When Nick Moccia and his 2018 classmates first joined the Boyertown...
-
Brock boosts Perkiomen Valley to District 1-3A win over Neshaminy, 16-6
COLLEGEVILLE >> The Perkiomen Valley lacrosse team has been playing ‘must-win’ games for about...
-
Softball/ 17 hours ago
Lansdale Catholic rallies past Conwell-Egan in PCL quarterfinals
LANSDALE >> Lansdale Catholic catcher Rebecca Tiley stayed ready. Even as rain fell for...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 17 hours ago
Haverford rallies past Souderton in District 1-3A first round
FRANCONIA >> In the end, just about everything was rain-soaked except Haverford’s game plan,...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 18 hours ago
Owen J. Roberts overcomes rain, defeats Spring-Ford, 12-6
The rainy conditions at Wildcat Field on Wednesday may have been an issue for...