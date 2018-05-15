Radnor’s run in districts continues in big way

You have to go back three years to find the last time the Radnor girls lacrosse team lost a game in the District 1 playoffs.

The streak is alive and well, and up to 11 in a row after Tuesday’s 18-1 romp over St. Basil in the opening round of the District 1 Class 2A tournament.

Ellie Mueller collected four goals, two assists and six draw controls for the defending PIAA and two-time reigning District 1 champion Raiders. Radnor, the No. 2 seed, jumped out to a 13-1 halftime lead and never looked back.

Radnor’s last loss was a 13-11 decision to Harriton in the 2015 semifinals. The Raiders bounced back with an 11-10 victory over top-seeded Conestoga in the third-place game and have not lost a district playoff game since. They won the District 1 title in 2016, when it was just one classification, and made it two in a row with the Class 2A championship last year.

Next up for Radnor is a quarterfinal date Friday with the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 7 Interboro and No. 10 Phoenixville.

Tori DiCarlo added two goals, two assists, five draw controls and two ground balls. In all, 14 players scored for the Raiders.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Agnes Irwin 19, Baldwin 9 >> Maria Pansini and Emily Wills both scored the 100th goals of their careers as the Owls used 12 goal scorers to close out the Inter-Ac’s regular season on a winning note.

Pansini finished with three goals, two assists and seven draw controls. Wills also had a hat trick. The Owls put the game away with nine goals in the second half.

Up next for Agnes Irwin is a home date with Germantown Friends in the quarterfinal round of the PAISAA tournament Friday.