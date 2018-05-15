Connect with us

Spring Sports

Radnor’s run in districts continues in big way

You have to go back three years to find the last time the Radnor girls lacrosse team lost a game in the District 1 playoffs.

The streak is alive and well, and up to 11 in a row after Tuesday’s 18-1 romp over St. Basil in the opening round of the District 1 Class 2A tournament.

Ellie Mueller collected four goals, two assists and six draw controls for the defending PIAA and two-time reigning District 1 champion Raiders. Radnor, the No. 2 seed, jumped out to a 13-1 halftime lead and never looked back.

Radnor’s last loss was a 13-11 decision to Harriton in the 2015 semifinals. The Raiders bounced back with an 11-10 victory over top-seeded Conestoga in the third-place game and have not lost a district playoff game since. They won the District 1 title in 2016, when it was just one classification, and made it two in a row with the Class 2A championship last year.

Next up for Radnor is a quarterfinal date Friday with the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 7 Interboro and No. 10 Phoenixville.

Tori DiCarlo added two goals, two assists, five draw controls and two ground balls. In all, 14 players scored for the Raiders.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Agnes Irwin 19, Baldwin 9 >> Maria Pansini and Emily Wills both scored the 100th goals of their careers as the Owls used 12 goal scorers to close out the Inter-Ac’s regular season on a winning note.

Pansini finished with three goals, two assists and seven draw controls. Wills also had a hat trick. The Owls put the game away with nine goals in the second half.

Up next for Agnes Irwin is a home date with Germantown Friends in the quarterfinal round of the PAISAA tournament Friday.

