Delco Softball Roundup: Sun Valley’s Gutowiecz shuts down Kennett

Maddie Gutowiecz pitched nine shutout innings Monday to lead Sun Valley to a 1-0 triumph over Kennett in Ches-Mont League softball.

Gutowiecz spun a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Vanguards, who got their run when Carly Williams plated Madison Koons, who drilled a ninth-inning triple.

In Central League action:

Penncrest 7, Harriton 2 >> The Lions cruised to their sixth straight success. Melody Gleason, Julia Eckles and Collette Ernst all contributed multiple hits.

Gleason went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Eckles (2-for-2) and Ernst (2-for-4) also kept the Harriton pitching staff uncomfortable.

Winning pitcher Maya Hartman recorded four strikeouts and Ernst slugged a double for the Lions (14-5, 12-4), who scored three runs in the top of the first inning.

Radnor 9, Strath Haven 4 >> Winning pitcher Tess Massaro set the tone with four strikeouts in four innings, and Audrey Rosenblum (2-for-4) drove in three runs with two outs to spark the Raiders.

Rosenblum’s two-run triple in the seventh inning iced it for the Raiders (9-9, 7-9). Quinn Tobias added a double and Libby Tewksbury pitched a three-inning save.

Audrey Kochanowicz went 3-for-4 with a two-run triple for the Panthers, who rapped three extra base hits.

Springfield 4, Marple Newtown 1 >> Sam Ciasullo punched out eight to get the win for the Cougars (10-6, 10-5).

Jenna Casasanto went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Caitlin Chambers slugged a double and Addie DeSantis was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Cougars.

Amanda Smith and Maggie Colsher doubled for the Tigers.

In Bicentennial League action:

TCA 10, Phil-Mont Christian 2 >> Dejah Burley-Chambers was an RBI machine as she drove in four runs with three hits to lead TCA.

Pitcher Gen Kozub allowed just three hits and two earned runs over seven innings to notch the win. She also fanned eight.

Grace Gormley, Lindsay Haseltine and Dayla Fuselli also contributed multiple hits for the Crusaders.

Burley-Chambers stole four bases.

In Catholic League action:

Cardinal O’Hara 6, Little Flower 1 >> Jenna Smith blasted a three-run homer and went the distance from the circle, striking out five, to lead the Lions to a first-round win. Allison Ahearn added a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.

Hallahan 5, Archbishop Carroll 2 >> Hallahan tallied three runs with two outs in the sixth inning to oust the Patriots in the first round of the PCL playoffs.

Pitcher Maddy McBride, from Sharon Hill, pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts to notch the win.

Claire Boylan (Drexel Hill) scored a run and slugged two of Carroll’s three hits and teammate Julia DiSands (Prospect Park) doubled in two runs.

In nonleague action:

Interboro 6, Bonner & Prendie 3 >> Bridget Bailey hurled four innings of scoreless relief to carry the Bucs.

Bailey struck out nine in relief of winning pitcher Billie Kerwood, who also contributed a triple, a sacrifice fly and two ribbies for the Bucs (13-5).

Losing pitcher Meghan Sullivan tripled and drove in a pair of runs for Prendie.