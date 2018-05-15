Delco Baseball Roundup: Kern, Davis combine to help Interboro to perfect finish in Del Val

Nick Kern pitched an abbreviated no-hitter and Tyler Davis contributed two triples and three RBIs to spark Interboro to a 16-0 win over Chester, and its second perfect Del Val League season in three years.

Gavin Stankiewicz went 2-for-3 with one RBI and Stephen Brutch scored three runs for the Bucs (17-2, 15-0).

Dom Scrivano added a double for the Bucs, who are 58-2 in the league over four years.

In Catholic League action:

Archbishop Carroll 5, Archbishop Wood 3 >> Tyler Kehoe and Jake Kelchner combined for three perfect innings of relief to lead Carroll, locking up the No. 2 seed in the PCL playoffs.

Kehoe struck out two over the fifth and sixth innings and Kelchner fanned a couple to pick up the save for the Patriots (15-3, 10-2). Trent Pierce (infield single) and Pat Marley (groundout) drove in sixth-inning runs to give the Patriots the lead. Cole Chestnet (two RBIs), Pat Marley (two runs, RBI) and Max Hitman (RBI) all went 2-for-3 for Carroll.

Bonner & Prendergast 6, Bishop McDevitt 0 >> John DeMucci went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and two RBIs and Nate Furman added 2-for-3 to lift the Friars to victory. Combining for the Senior Day shutout were Matt Scanlon, winner Stephen DiBattista (three strikeouts), Kyle Lazer, Jason Nihill, Mike Standen and Matt Shepherd, who slugged a double.

The Friars (11-7) begin the playoffs Saturday against St. Joseph’s Prep.

In Central League action:

Garnet Valley 11, Haverford 1 >> Domenic Piccone pitched a three-hitter and Cole Palis, Mason Miller and John McLaughlin clouted homers to power the Jags over the Fords.

Piccone fanned nine to secure the five-inning decision.

Palis and Miller (2-for-3) drove in two runs apiece, McLaughlin (2-for-3) three runs.

Marple Newtown 7, Springfield 2 >> Luke Zimmerman struck out eight over four innings to hike his record to 7-0 this season as the Tigers disposed of the Cougars.

Zimmerman also scored two runs and slugged two hits, including one of four doubles as Marple (18-1, 15-1) completed its league championship season. Kevin Merrone added two hits, including a double and two RBIs for the Tigers, who have won at least a share of the Central League title in two of the last three seasons.

Freshman Mike Grapin belted a home run for the Cougars.

Ridley 6, Upper Darby 0 >> Starter Jack Liberio and John Mastella combined on the shutout, Liberio striking out four in six innings as the Green Raiders cruised to the victory. Mastella added two punchouts in the final inning.

T.J. McNeely went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Ethan Pecko added two hits and two ribbies for Ridley.

Strath Haven 2, Radnor 1 >> Anthony Viggiano threw three innings of scoreless relief to lead the Panthers to the win. Viggiano recorded three strikeouts.

George Hoysgaard went 1-for-3 with an RBI double for the Raiders.

Harriton 6, Penncrest 2 >> Dylan Bittle ripped a double and scored a run for the Lions, who were held to two hits. Bittle started on the mound and threw four innings, allowed three hits and no earned runs while striking out four.

In nonleague action:

Christian Academy 11, Kohelet Yeshiva 1 >> Grant Carmer went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, finishing one dinger short of the cycle as TCA cruised. Luke Dutton struck out six to get the win for the Crusaders (3-13). Micah Johnson contributed three hits and three RBIs.