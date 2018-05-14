Archbishop Carroll advances past Archbishop Wood in PCL first round

RADNOR >> Every time Archbishop Wood made a run at Archbishop Carroll, the Patriots had an answer.
The final answer was two goals in a six-second span to extend a three-goal lead to five late in the fourth quarter and send No. 4 Carroll to a 14-10 win over No. 5 Wood Monday afternoon in the first round of the Philadelphia Catholic League playoffs at Archbishop Carroll High School.
The Patriots 11-5 third-quarter lead was trimmed to three, 12-9, with 4:21 left in the game. Sean Kearney made it 13-9 with a power play goal with 3:55 remaining and, six seconds later, Adam Ritter pushed the lead back to five and out of reach.
“All year we’ve been told, ‘It’s a game of runs,’” Kearney said. “We knew we were going to get ours and when we got ours it was going to be a big one. Got a couple stops, scored goals and pulled away.”
Carroll took control of the game in the third quarter. Wood’s Eric Bauer scored his second goal of the game to cut the Vikings deficit to two, 7-5. The Patriots responded with four straight goals to take an 11-5 advantage and a 12-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
“That’s just how it goes,” Wood coach Jared Mayes said. “Teams go on runs. We’re on defense for a while. We have to slow them down, start to turn it around and get it back. We haven’t practiced a while ton of pressing way out on defense and trying to shut guys off. We’re trying basically to play a more aggressive version of our defense and we just aren’t quite used to that.”
Adam Ritter, Chris Aman, Andy Borkowski and Max Ritter scored the four consecutive goals to build the five-goal advantage before Wood’s Andrew Leinenbach and Carroll’s Michael Miner exchanged scores.
“Clearing was on,” Kearney said of the game-changing stretch. “A lot of it is due to Adam Ritter. He makes everyone better. Once he gets the ball in his stick everyone steps up a level because he’s just that good and carries the team a little. He makes everyone better.”
“We just settled it in a little bit,” Carroll coach Luke Wiles added. “I thought Wood did a nice job — (Nick Bogdan) — is a very nice lacrosse player and he was creating some havoc in the midfield, which at times made us a little bit uncomfortable out there, but I thought we showed a lot of poise and discipline down the stretch and that was a good match for us.”
That wasn’t the end for the Vikings. Colin Bruestle, Brian Kinkade and Greg McFadden scored the first three goals of the fourth quarter to get Wood within three, 12-9, before Carroll pulled away for good.
“We’ve learned from a couple games earlier in the season when we put ourselves in a hole if we start letting any negative attitude show its face it only gets worse,” Mayes said. “These guys have learned to just keep things positive. The best thing that could’ve happened to us today was the scoreboard malfunctioning, so nobody knows what the score actually is.”
Kearney, Adam Ritter and Borkowski each had three goals for Carroll and Max Ritter had two.
McFadden, Colin Moore, Bauer and Leinenbach each scored twice for Wood.
In goal, Carroll’s Mike Tarasca made nine saves.
“I think we put a nice complete team effort out there today as a group and I thought it started with our goalie,” Wiles said. “Mike T. is only in his second year and he did a really nice job today. He’s really done a nice job progressing all season.”
Wood’s Brian Graham had seven stops.
The win sends Carroll to the second round of the PCL playoffs and concludes Wood’s league season. Wood’s next game will be against the top Philadelphia Public League team in Class-2A to get to the state playoffs.
Comments
Recent News
-
Baseball/ 6 mins ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Kern, Davis combine to help Interboro to perfect finish in Del Val
Nick Kern pitched an abbreviated no-hitter and Tyler Davis contributed two triples and three...
-
Spring Sports/ 10 mins ago
Delco Softball Roundup: Sun Valley’s Gutowiecz shuts down Kennett
Maddie Gutowiecz pitched nine shutout innings Monday to lead Sun Valley to a 1-0...
-
Spring Sports/ 15 mins ago
Grady’s return helps spark Cardinal O’Hara to first-round victory
MARPLE >> Before Monday’s Catholic League first-round lacrosse game, Cardinal O’Hara junior Erin Grady...
-
Winter Sports/ 27 mins ago
McNichol opts to step down at Notre Dame
Mary Beth McNichol, a 500-game winner and member of the Delaware County Athletes Hall...
-
Baseball/ 1 hour ago
Downingtown West blanks Great Valley for fourth straight Ches-Mont National title
DOWNINGTOWN >> This is getting to be quite a habit. One Downingtown West would...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
La Salle starts big, tops Archbishop Wood for PCL’s top seed
WARMINSTER >> As his teammates mobbed to meet him, Andrew Cossetti let out a...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 5 hours ago
Archbishop Carroll advances past Archbishop Wood in PCL first round
RADNOR >> Every time Archbishop Wood made a run at Archbishop Carroll, the Patriots...
-
Fall Sports/ 10 hours ago
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Didinger speaks to Lower Merion football squad
Ardmore >> The Lower Merion High School football team hasn’t enjoyed a winning season...
-
Spring Sports/ 10 hours ago
Conestoga infielder Owen Margolis is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week
The senior second baseman is a skilled batsman, compiling a batting average of .481...
-
Delco Softball Roundup: Bonner & Prendie routs Marple Newtown
Allison Martin went the distance from the circle, allowing three hits and striking out...
-
District 1 Lacrosse Seedings: Garnet Valley girls earn No. 1 seed; Springfield boys No. 2 (Delco)
Garnet Valley is the top seed in the District 1 Class 3A girls lacrosse...
-
Delco Baseball Roundup: Dellispriscoli’s big bat helps Interboro beat Ridley
Jared Dellipriscoli laced a bases-clearing triple to break the game open and starter Tim...