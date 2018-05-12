Perkiomen Valley’s Richie Marshall commits to Neumann University

Name: Richie Marshall
High School: Perkiomen Valley
College Selection: Neumann University
Sport: Men’s Lacrosse
Position: Attack/Midfield
Club Affiliation: Black Bear Lacrosse Club
Anticipated Major: Sports Management
Parents: Stephanie and Ryan Henchen
Other Schools Considered: Delaware Valley, Cabrini
Major Athletic Honors: 2018 Pioneer Athletic Conference runner-up; Two-time PAC/District One Class AA playoff qualifier. 2017 All-Area Honorable Mention.
