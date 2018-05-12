Connect with us

Perkiomen Valley’s Richie Marshall commits to Neumann University

Name: Richie Marshall

High School: Perkiomen Valley

College Selection: Neumann University

Sport: Men’s Lacrosse

Position: Attack/Midfield

Club Affiliation: Black Bear Lacrosse Club

Anticipated Major: Sports Management

Parents: Stephanie and Ryan Henchen

Other Schools Considered: Delaware Valley, Cabrini

Major Athletic Honors: 2018 Pioneer Athletic Conference runner-up; Two-time PAC/District One Class AA playoff qualifier. 2017 All-Area Honorable Mention.

