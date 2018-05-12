Owen J. Roberts athletes sign national letters of intent

Owen J. Roberts High School hosted a massive signing day earlier this month, with 20 students committing to their respective colleges of choice. Among those who committed were six soccer players, four track athletes, three football players, three swimmers, two field hockey players, a basketball player and a wrestler.
Use the arrows on your keyboard to scroll through each sport for each athletes’ information.
