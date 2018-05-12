O’Hara’s Mancini claims a pair of gold medals

Cardinal O’Hara’s Elizabeth Mancini captured gold in the 1,600 for the second year in a row at the Catholic League Track & Field Championships Saturday.
Mancini, the 2017 Daily Times Runner of the Year in cross country also claimed first place in the 3,200. Despite Mancini’s strong individual effort, the Lions saw their 12-year championship run fall at the hands Neumann-Goretti. Leading the way for the Saints was Collingdage resident Sydney Townsend, who won the 100 and 300 hurdles. Townsend broke the meet record in the 300 hurdles. Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast placed third and the Lions were fourth
For O’Hara, Jesikah Boykin took third place in the 400 and fourth in the 200. Rachel Bonfini was fourth in both the long and triple jumps, and fifth in the high jump.
Bonner & Prendergast’s Hannah Oropollo won the pole vault for a second straight season. She also placed sixth in both the 400 and triple jump.
Hannah Bierling topped the field in the both the discus and shot put for the Pandas. Hierling was third in the javelin. Elsewhere for the Pandas,
Jenna Rastatter claimed second place in the 3,200 and third in the mile. Samantha Gliwa was third in the 3,200 and fifth in the mile.
Inter-Ac Championships >> Allasandra Ciampi (100 hurdles), Jessica Schneider (800) and Emma Kichula (triple jump) all were victorious to help
Notre Dame take fifth place in the team standings with 75 points. Schneider was second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
Episcopal Academy, which claimed fourth place (79 points), broke a meet record in the 4 x 800 with a time of 9:59.00. Kathleen Anderson was second in both the 100 and 400 for the Churchwomen. Katie Brian and Luca Mamula finished third in the long jump and shot put, respectively.
Sanaya Watts of Agnes Irwin was third in the 800.
Comments
