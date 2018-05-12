Episcopal’s Lindgren pulls off distance triple again

Episcopal Academy’s Elias Lindgren pulled off the trifecta in the distance runs at the Inter-Ac League Championships, one week after accomplishing the same feat at the Delaware County Championships.
Lindgren took top honors in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to help the Churchmen take fourth place in the team standings with 88.50 points.
Elsewhere for Episcopal, Chris Zimmerman, Chris Bassett, Malcolm Fink and Jack Bush broke a five-year meet record in the 4 x 400 with a time of 3:24.04. In the field events, Harry Riley bested the competition in the javelin with a throw off 106 feet, six inches. Adam Klein, an All-Delco football lineman, won gold in the shot put (51 feet, seven inches).
Bush and Zimmerman placed second and third, respectively, in the 400.
The Haverford School received winning performances by Daiyaan Hawkins (100, 200) and Dan Whaley (400). The Fords’ 4 x 800 relay shattered the meet record with a time of 8:26.72.
Mark Gregory was runner-up in the 800 for the Fords. Will Merhige (1,600), Caleb Reed (300 hurdles) and Petey Lemmon (shot put) all claimed bronze medals.
Catholic League Championships >> Derrick Patrick of Cardinal O’Hara claimed first place in the long jump (22-7), while finishing third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Also for O’Hara, Ayotunde Akano won the triple jump and was sixth in the high jump. Tom Wertz took sixth place in both the shot put and discus.
O’Hara placed fifth in the team standings with 46 points. La Salle captured the team title with 192 points.
