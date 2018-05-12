District 1 Lacrosse Seedings: Garnet Valley girls earn No. 1 seed; Springfield boys No. 2

Garnet Valley is the top seed in the District 1 Class 3A girls lacrosse tournament, which gets under way Tuesday.

The Jaguars (14-2), who captured the Central League championship last week, will play the winner of No. 17 Souderton and 16th-seeded Abington in the second round Thursday.

Springfield (15-3) earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye, as well. The Cougars will meet the winner of 18th-seeded Conestoga (11-7) and No. 15 C.B. South (14-4).

The only other district qualifier from Delco on the girls’ side in Class 3A is Strath Haven (9-6), which is the No. 22 seed. The Panthers will travel to 11th-seeded Downingtown West (11-5) Tuesday.

In Class 2A, reigning PIAA champion Radnor (14-4) earned the No. 2 seed. The Raiders will begin their quest for gold Tuesday afternoon against No. 15 St. Basil.

Del Val League champion Interboro (14-4) will host 10th-seeded Phoenixville in a first-round match. Penncrest (15-3), which has wins over perennial district title contenders Garnet Valley, Strath Haven and Conestoga, is seeded fifth and will host No. 14 Springfield-Montco (10-7). Villa Maria (14-2) is the No. 1 seed and will host 16th-seeded Upper Perkiomen.

All District 1 girls playoff games are scheduled for 4 p.m. The top seven teams in Class 3A and the top three teams in Class 2A advance to the PIAA playoffs. All playback and consolation games are played at the higher seed.

As for the boys, Springfield, the 2017 District 1 and PIAA Class 2A champion, got the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. The Cougars (14-2), who enter the postseason on a 12-game winning streak, play either 10th-seeded Delco Christian/Devon Prep (12-5) or No. 7 West Chester Henderson (11-4).

Radnor (14-4) earned the No. 3 seed and an opening-round bye. The Raiders play the winner of No. 11 Phoenixville (8-10) and sixth-seeded Pope John Paul II (13-5). No. 4 Strath Haven (14-4) also has the first round off, and the Panthers will play the winner of No. 5 Holy Ghost Prep (15-3) and 12th-seeded Harriton (8-10). No. 8 Marple Newtown (12-6) takes on ninth-seeded Springfield-Montco (12-6). Bishop Shanahan (15-1) is the No. 1 seed.

In Class 3A, 15th-seeded Garnet Valley (10-8) welcomes No. 18 Downingtown West (10-7) for a first-round game Monday. Haverford (9-9) got the 17th seed and will travel to No. 16 Souderton (12-6). Avon Grove (15-1) is the top seed in the tourney.

All District 1 boys playoff games are scheduled for 7 p.m. The top six teams in Class 3A and the top three teams in Class 2A advance to the PIAA playoffs. All playback and consolation games are played at the higher seed.