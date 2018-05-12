Delco Softball Roundup: Bonner & Prendie routs Marple Newtown

Allison Martin went the distance from the circle, allowing three hits and striking out three, and helped her cause with a pair of singles and two runs scored to lead Bonner & Prendergast to a 7-1 nonleague win over Marple Newtown.
Madison Thompson was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Pandas (13-5). Neeve Spellman singled and scored a run, and Erin Grogan chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
